Jacob Elordis assault victim claims actor pushed him against wall and grabbed his throat | Entertainment

Jacob Elordi is accused of pushing an influencer against a wall and grabbing his throat.
The Saltburn actor, 26, allegedly nabbed KIIS FM's Joshua Fox, 32, famed for posting videos of him crashing Married at First Sight weddings on Instagram after apparently asking him to give a sample of his bath water.
Their alleged breakup reportedly occurred outside the Clovelly Hotel in the eastern suburbs of Jacob's native Sydney, Australia, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday (3/24) after the actor returned to his homeland following a nomination for the AACTA Awards on the Gold. Side.
New South Wales Police said an investigation was launched after a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man, and Joshua has now broken his silence over the alleged incident.
He told The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday (05.02.24) that Priscilla actor Jacob grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall, adding that he
stood up in front of him and pressed him against a wall while two of Jacob's friends surrounded him on either side.
He said: I felt quite intimidated and I think something is going to happen here because I can't move. They all surround me against this wall.
Accusing Jacob of then asking him to delete footage of their alleged argument, including a recording of his deleted files, Joshua continued: I think if I delete this footage, there is no evidence that this encounter took place place.
He said Jacob was acting aggressively and felt intimidated, then said the actor turned around, pushed him against a wall and grabbed his throat.
Joshua added that one of Jacob's friends pulled him away, but said one of the actor's friends then approached him.
He said, (Jacob's friend told me), make sure this video doesn't go anywhere. make sure you don't tell anyone about it.
Audio of the incident aired on Monday's show, showing Joshua approaching Jacob with an empty pot and asking the actor if he could fill it with his bath water so he could send it to the studio for host Jackie O Henderson.
The stunt was a reference to a now-infamous bathing scene in Jacobs' Netflix film, Saltburn.
Jacob is heard on the audio saying: Are you kidding, before asking: Are you filming? and saying: Can't you, man, please?
A NSW Police spokesperson said: Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Police were informed at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, that a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man suffered no injuries.
The spokesperson added that investigations into the incident were ongoing.