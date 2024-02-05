Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala on her Hollywood debut: It left me in love with cinema even more
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has made great strides in the Indian entertainment space with films such as Ponniyin Selvan I and II (2022), kurup (2021), Major (2022) and more.
Next, she prepares for her Hollywood debut, Monkey man. In conversation with us, she explained whether Hollywood was an obvious step forward at this point in her career.
Dhulipala said that when his debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) was nominated at the Cannes Film Festival and received plaudits at TIFF, it improved his prospects. I draw my motivation from my ability to submit to my instincts and not be afraid to be myself. I'm completely focused on telling compelling stories. Barrier-free language and support, she says.
To find out more, the 31-year-old called Monkey man, a ride.” She shared, “My character has a very distinct texture that's unlike anything I've seen. It left me inspired and even more in love with cinema. The action, the music, the style and the raw emotion. It will be a sensory experience. feast.”
Monkey man is a revenge story also starring Dev Patel and Sikandar Kher. Patel also makes his directorial debut with the project.
Looking back, Dhulipala praised Patel, calling Monkey man his labor of love. “He truly has exceptional taste in all things cinema. This, coupled with his enormous patience and passion to give his best in every department, is quite phenomenal,” she said.
Dhulipala, however, accepted that streaming platforms have turned the tide for her with shows like Made in Heaven (2019) and The night manager (2023). She said it “boosted my confidence and solidified my desire to embrace versatility as an actor.”
