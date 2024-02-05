London street entertainment that brightens up your trip





If you're visiting London, you'll be inundated with recommendations for places to visit. One place that might not be high on some people's lists is St Pancras International Station. Opened in 1868, it is a masterpiece of Victorian Gothic architecture and one of the most elegant railway stations in the world. It is the terminus for Eurostar services from Belgium, the Netherlands and France, with an exciting collection of shops, restaurants and bars, including the longest champagne bar in Europe. This is normally the station I go to if I'm going to see Arsenal, go to the theater or go shopping.

One of the things I like St Pancras, it's the piano it's in the middle of the hall. It's not just any old piano, on February 4, 2016, Elton John performed a medley at the train station, to promote the album. Wonderful crazy evening. Following his performance, he donated the piano to the station, marking it with the inscription Enjoy this piano. It's a gift. Last week it the famous piano made headlines, if you could call it news. It was one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a long time. A guy was playing and streaming live on his YouTube channel, when a group of Chinese tourists who were in his photo asked him to stop filming them. Apparently they were waiting to use the piano and like the guy playing said, why don't you leave and come back when I'm done? They refused. You couldn't make it up. The next day, the piano was sealed and the station said it was due to maintenance work. Can someone catch me please! I noticed while traveling in the UK that there was a piano located between gates C and D of Palma airport. One of the things I've always wanted to do is play the piano. I can play Match of the day and the Wimbledon Women, so you can say I'm not Elton John. It's on my retirement bucket list. All of this reminded me how much I love watching street performers. Talented musicians have been performing on London's transport network since 2003 with the London Underground Licensed Busking Scheme, brighten up people's journeys with genres from rock to classical and pop 364 days a year. 20 years on and the network now has over 200 registered buskers, the busking scheme has up to 39 locations across 25 central London stations, clearly defined by a semi-circular floor graphic. When staying in London, I highly recommend going to Covent Garden as the street performers there are second to none. Since the 1660s, Covent Garden has never missed an opportunity to put on a show. The first record of street entertainment in Covent Garden dates back to 1662, when Samuel Pepy's diary notes that a puppet show featuring a character named Punch took place in the Piazza. The best place in my opinion to watch the artists is the roof terrace of the Punch and Judy pub. The pub was built in 1787 and takes its name from the Punch and Judy shows which were presented there for the children of flower sellers. We have street artists in Palma, particularly in and around the Cathedral area. I love looking at the statues, which are incredible. All street performers must have a license which can be requested from Palma Town Hall. My son Jude with the guy on the guitar during our vacation in Jamaica. Photo: Richie Prior Our vacation in Jamaica was enhanced by the guys walking on the beach during the day. Especially the guy in the photo with my son Jude. He did his version of Bob Marleys A love while strumming his guitar up and down with no real melody. No offense, but it would have been better to sing One Tooth because he was suffering from a dental problem. But he was very grateful for the beer we invited him to, to persuade him to move on. In fact, he gave us the same rendition almost every day and, strangely, we looked forward to his performance. Bob Marley's movie A love should arrive in our cinemas here in Mallorca around February 14. It is still revered in Jamaica and it is a film I am very much looking forward to seeing after our vacation there.

