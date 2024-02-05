Highway Patrol captures actor Dana Delany | Culture & Leisure

A press release calls the world premiere of Highway Patrol at the Goodman Theater a thriller, but that's a bit misleading.

The two-hour play co-created by and starring Emmy Award-winning actor Dana Delany (China Beach, Desperate Housewives) is fashioned as a mystery, but is actually more of an exploration of the human need for 'connecting in the age of the Internet and our eagerness to believe what we want to be true.

Delany plays herself and the storyline is based on her real-life experience. In fact, it's drawn from the digital archive of hundreds of tweets (on the site formerly known as Twitter), direct messages and emails that she recorded between 2012 and 2021, a formative period for the potential and pitfalls of social media. Jen Silverman is recognized as a playwright and curator, while the other creators, besides Delany, are the director Mike Donahue and the set designer Dane Laffrey.

Making sense of the archive and transforming it into a coherent narrative must have been an arduous task, and the gaps in the material were filled mainly through Delany's direct speeches to the public about the events and his reactions to them. What is most remarkable is her willingness to reveal her vulnerability, her loneliness, and her deep desire to accept what she knows cannot be real. She comes across as a totally likeable and approachable woman with an open heart, so like her many fans, we are on her side.

The story begins when Delany works 16-hour days on the set of the ABC series Body of Proof, in which she plays forensic pathologist Megan Hunt. At the insistence of the network's big names, she reluctantly agrees to go on social media to promote the series and finds that she likes it. So when her fellow actor and friend Peter Gallagher (heard in voiceover) asks her to write to Cam, a seriously ill 13-year-old fan who has already tweeted at him, she does so.

Over the next few months, an increasingly intense online relationship developed between Dana and Cam. At first he sends her songs, but soon messages are circulating day and night.

Cam, who lives in Costa Rica, tells him about his family, including his brother Caton, a marine who now works on the Costa Rican president's security team, and his grandmother, who is named Nan . He also reveals a lot about his state of health. He takes a lot of medications with unpleasant effects and is on his second heart transplant, which fails, so he may die soon, but he is not afraid. At one point he starts talking about shadows coming to talk to him from beyond the grave, then he tells Dana about his dead father and grandfather.

When Cam is particularly ill, Nan sometimes contacts Dana to share her news. Dana, wanting to encourage and help the boy in any way possible, appreciates his attention and shares his feelings, amazed at how he sometimes seems older than his years. His flirtations and protests of love don't even bother her, although the creepy factor would be very disturbing if Dana were a middle-aged man and Cam a teenage girl.

As this story unfolds, we see Dana shuttling between her hair and makeup trailer and parts of her California home. Yee Eun Nam's projections range from an oversized tweet page to parts of the set modules. Cam (Thomas Murphy Molony, an endearing young actor from Chicago) starts out as a disembodied voice but later appears in pools of light (by designer Jen Schriever). Unlike Dana, we don't see him in his family environment.

Then everything changes, and Highway Patrol gets confusing and goes off the rails. In a shocking scene at the end of Act 1, we see Cam and Nan (Dot-Marie Jones, Coach Beiste on Glee) in a hospital room, and it's not entirely clear whether it's real or metaphorical.

So far, we have shared Dana's experience as she lives it. Now we move forward, in order to realize what is happening before her and having to wait for her to catch up. The staging is also different. We now see the realities of Cam's life juxtaposed with Dana's.

It's disconcerting, but I can't say more without spoiling. The second half of the show requires more work on clarity and cohesion. We know what happened but not why, and the ending seems tacked on to cheer us up, even though it really doesn't.

On the bright side, the story is engaging, the acting and design are sparse, and, if Highway Patrol goes to Broadway, we will have seen it first. Oh, and Delany has courage galore!