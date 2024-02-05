Celine Dion makes a surprise return to the Grammy Awards | Entertainment

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in three months at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (02/24/04).
The 55-year-old pop veteran stepped away from the spotlight following her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome – a neurological disorder that affects her muscles – but she made a big comeback by taking to the stage at the glitzy event At Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present the Album of the Year award.
Céline received a standing ovation as she took the stage with her son René-Charles Angélil, 23, and she thanked the audience for their warm welcome, saying: “Thank you everyone! I love you back. You are beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it with all my heart.
“Those who were lucky enough to be here at the Grammy Awards should never take for granted the immense love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people around the world.
“And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago. They are the outstanding nominees for Album of the Year.”
Céline then presented the award to Taylor Swift for her album 'Midnights'. The singer made history by winning the award for the fourth time.
The “My Heart Will Go On” star is set to document her health battle and raise awareness about the disease in a new feature-length documentary titled “I Am: Celine Dion.”
She said of the project: “The last few years have been a real challenge for me, the journey from discovering my illness to learning how to live with it and manage it, but not letting it get to me. define.
“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I realized how much I missed it, being able to see my fans. “During this absence, I decided that I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known disease, to help those who share this diagnosis.
The intimate documentary – which will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world – will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Céline's life amid her health struggles.
The project was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor and Prime Video will announce a release date in due course.
