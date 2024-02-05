Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan and more…

– Advertisement –

Madhuri Dixit: I don't know why Suniel Shetty and I have never worked together before

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has a career spanning over four decades, has opened up about her first collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty, wondering why they have never worked together before. She also called it “mind-blowing.”

Madhuri and Suniel are seen as the judges of the show 'Dance Deewane'.

Talking about the same, Madhuri said, “Suniel is stunning in the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don't know why we've never worked together before. Although we haven't shared the screen in films, this opportunity has come and I am taking full advantage of it.

“At first I felt a little apprehensive on his part. As soon as he got on set and started sharing his feedback, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he speaks is incredible. When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely,” shared the “Saajan” fame actor.

If Madhuri had the chance to dedicate a song to Suniel and perform with him in the family theme set for this show, what song would it be?

She said, “Well, I love a song from one of his films called 'Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi' and I will definitely perform this song with him.”

The song 'Jhanjariya' is from the 1996 action film 'Krishna', starring Suniel and Karisma Kapoor.

Madhuri added that Suniel is a wonderful person, very down to earth and a beautiful human being.

“Dance Deewane” airs on Colors.

Sushmita Sen: I've had my share of ups and downs with my kids

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen reflected on the universal struggle to maintain the bond between a mother and her child, sharing the ups and downs with her own children.

Sushmita, who plays the lead character in the thriller series Aarya, said, “It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children going against her. No matter who you ask, it’s something that unifies us all. None of us want our children to be in danger, to be afraid or to feel unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you saw in the first part of this season, reaches this heartbreaking point.

Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters – Renee and Alisah, added: “While I am grateful that I am not going through this like Aarya, I have had my share of ups and downs with my children, like everyone else. world. mother. I channeled these emotions to depict the pain my character felt on screen.

“Aarya Antim Vaar” will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

Sara, Vijay, Karisma, Pankaj-starrer Murder Mubarak to release on OTT

Mumbai– The makers of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Murder Mubarak on Monday announced that the film will be released on OTT from March 15.

Bringing a new twist to the crime genre with a blend of suspense, comedy and romance, Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films.

The film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 'Club You To Death'.

As secrets and lies surface, the story highlights an array of suspects, played by an exceptional cast.

Leading the charge is actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a non-traditional cop. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is much more than meets the eye.

The creators have released a short video giving an insight into the mysterious world of the film.

In the video, Pankaj can be heard saying: Someone who kills, what does he look like? A princess from South Delhi? (referring to the character of Sara). Or a mortal lover from Chandni Chowk? (Role of Vijay). A dream girl from old movies? (Karisma Kapoor). Or an eccentric, drunken artist? (Kapadia dimple).

A royal waste of royalty? (Sanjay Kapoor) Or a dangerous chatterbox? (Tisca Chopra) Maybe a debauched party animal? (Suhail Nayyar). Most killers don't look like killers, they are ordinary men and women. Just like you and me. Who could be sitting next to you… Laugh… Congratulate yourself on the murder… Say softly Murder Mubarak, Pankaj said in the video.

Talking about the film, director Homi said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of beloved actors across genres and generations and believe me, each and every one of them has done a fabulous job in bringing these characters to life eccentric.

This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to compulsive watching. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to go back and rewatch it when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden thriller, he added.

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, shared, “This is the sixth project that Homi and I have delved into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a particularly entertaining narrative and then this happened! Plus, having such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a storyline that is one of the most original and entertaining murder mysteries I've read was very exciting for me.

Murder Mubarak premieres March 15 on Netflix.

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes his wife Tahira's strength on World Cancer Day

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the theatrical film Dream Girl 2, on Sunday congratulated his wife Tahira Kashyap on the occasion of World Cancer Day. Tahira successfully battled breast cancer and has been very open about her battle with the disease.

In 2019, Tahira courageously faced a stage 0 breast cancer diagnosis, underwent a mastectomy and triumphed over the disease.

The Vicky Donor actor took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a series of photos showing his wife praising his wife's struggle and recounting how the two fell in love. The first shows the actor and his wife posing for a mirror selfie. The second photo shows Tahira with her back to the camera. The scar from his medical procedure is visible on his back. The other photos in the carousel show her fully loaded after overcoming the disease.

The actor wrote in the caption: The girl I shot while eating samosa and chai in hut number 14 of Panjab University. All the best for your @spokenfest debut today. In love with your heart and mind.

Ayushmann and Tahira started dating in college. They married in 2008 and have two children together: son Virajveer, born in 2012, and daughter Varushka, born in 2014. (IANS)