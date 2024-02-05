Historic storm sends debris across the Hollywood Hills to Los Angeles and leaves 1.1 million people without power. 104.5 WOKV

LOS ANGELES — (AP) A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain on parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks down slopes dotted with multimillion-dollar homes, posing serious dangers for the city's large homeless population and cutting off the power. for more than a million people in California.

The storm was the second fueled by a atmospheric river to hit the state within a matter of days. About 1.4 million people in the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash flood warning Monday morning. Up to 9 inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called flash flooding and the threat of mudslides a “particularly dangerous situation.”

Already, teams were rescuing people from fast-moving waters in various parts of Southern California.

The gushing rivers carried mud, rocks and artifacts from multimillion-dollar homes, including coolers, ladders and plastic crates, to Studio City, an area named after a movie studio, in the back of the Hollywood Hills. Several houses were damaged, including one with a garage door crumpled by the landslide.

A text message alerted Keki Mingus on Sunday evening that a neighbor's hilltop home was in trouble.

Mud, rocks and water poured through their house and another neighbor's house and onto our street, Mingus said as water continued to flow down the road around dawn Monday . I can not believe it. It looks like a river that has been there for years. I've never seen anything like it.

A record 4.1 inches (10.41 centimeters) of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.55 inches (6.48 centimeters) set in 1927, the National reported Weather Service.

This did not stop the Grammy Awards Sunday evening to continue as planned at the Crypto.com Arena downtown.

The weather service predicts up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of precipitation over southern California's coastal areas and valleys, with 14 inches (35 centimeters) possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

More than 474,061 homes, businesses or other locations were without power statewide as of Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Commuters waded through several inches of floodwater as they rushed to catch trains at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Monday's devastation in Southern California came after the weekend storm flooded streets and brought down trees and power lines throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 96 km/h in certain areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph (128 km/h) were recorded in the mountains.

Just south in San Jose, emergency crews pulled occupants out of the windows of a car stuck in floodwaters and rescued people from a homeless encampment on the banks of a swollen river.

In Yuba City, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, police said they were investigating the death of a man found under a large redwood tree in his backyard Sunday evening. A neighbor heard the tree fall and it's possible the man was using a ladder to try to free the redwood when he was killed, police said on Facebook.

The weather service issued a rare “hurricane force wind warning” for the Central Coast, with wind gusts up to 90 mph from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern part of San Luis Obispo County.

The storm then moved toward Southern California, where authorities warned of potentially devastating flooding and ordered the evacuation of canyons that burned in recent wildfires and pose a high risk of mud and debris flows.

Nineteen people were rescued Sunday in Long Beach after the 40-foot sailboat they were traveling in lost its mast, said Brian Fisk, a firefighter and paramedic with the Long Beach Fire Department.

Another vessel heard the distress call on marine radio and helped rescue eight people while 11 of them were able to reach the rocky breakwater near Alamitos Bay where they were rescued by rescuers. lifeguards, he said. One person was treated for their injuries.

They sailed in high winds and stormy weather, Fisk said. They are very, very lucky.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in the highest risk areas.

Evacuation orders were issued in many areas, stretching from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles counties where emergency shelters were in place.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest, said its schools would be open Monday, except for Topanga Elementary Charter School and Vinedale College Preparatory Academy.

But classes were canceled Monday in Santa Barbara County schools, where many streets were flooded Sunday. The area in 2018 was devastated by deadly mudslides.

Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, said Sunday it expected the heaviest snowfall on record this season, with accumulations of 6 inches (15 centimeters). ) per hour for a total of up to two feet (60 centimeters). Heavy snow was expected Monday across the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

Much of the state was drying out following the first river-fueled atmospheric storm that blew through last week. Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The two atmospheric rivers were called “Pineapple Express” because the moisture plume extends across the Pacific to near Hawaii.

We had floods. We've had wind gusts,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service near Los Angeles. “We've had the full range here.”

Watson reported from San Diego and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

