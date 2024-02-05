



An Indian model has sparked a backlash online after faking her own death in what she says was an attempt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey's manager on Friday Instagram account released a statement announcing the death of the 32-year-old woman, saying she had “courageously fought the illness.” But a day later, it emerged that the reality TV star and Bollywood actor was alive and well. To subscribe to The week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Subscribe to free weekly newsletters From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. Pandey's “death” was confirmed by her manager, Nikita Sharma, who released statements praising her “unwavering spirit amid her health challenges” before she “tragically passed away.” Sharmer told reporters there was a “critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer.” News of the death prompted a “wave of obituaries” from various media outlets, said Al Jazeera, and Bollywood stars posted “sad tributes”. Pandey's Wikipedia page has also been updated to reflect his supposed death. But skeptics pointed to online images of Pandey on a boat in Goa, “apparently in good health”, which had been posted on his account just four days before the announcement. “Yes, I faked my disappearance” Known for her extravagant stunts, Pandey rose to fame in 2011 after promising to “strip for the Indian cricket team if they won the World Cup”, said News from the sky. And she gained notoriety after admitting to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday that “yes, I faked my disappearance”. “Extreme, I know,” she said in a video posted on the platform. “But suddenly we're all talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? I'm proud of what the news of my passing was able to accomplish.” Calling on his followers to “bring #DeathToCervicalCancer”, Pandey continued: “Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life to this disease. Let us strengthen each other through critical awareness. In a later post defending his actions, Pandey said: “Feel free to express your frustration, I understand. But it's not just lip service – instead, I'm committing my whole body to the cervical cancer service.” According to World Health Organization, India accounts for up to a quarter of the world's cervical cancer cases, with more than 200 women losing their lives every day to the disease. Health campaigners are urging the Indian government to implement national HPV vaccinations for young girls, a measure which “in the UK has reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 87% among girls.” women in their twenties who were offered the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 12.” 13″, reported The Guardian.

