Flash flood warning issued for Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills – NBC Los Angeles
What there is to know
- Several warnings and evacuation orders have been issued in Southern California counties.
- There will be little relief from the severe weather as the slow-moving storm continues to dump generous amounts of precipitation through Monday.
- Elevations of 6,500 feet and above can produce 2 to 4 feet of snow in the mountains. Travelers are advised not to travel to the mountains due to low visibility and dangerous conditions.
A flash flood warning was issued Monday for the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills as a slow-moving storm continued to inundate the Los Angeles area.
LIVE COVERAGE: Updates on the storm will be provided above when available.
The warning, in effect until 3 p.m., was issued after hours of steady rain that began Sunday afternoon. A flash flood warning for a very large area of Los Angeles County expired at 9 a.m., but rain continued to fall throughout the morning.
The winter storm brought record rainfall to the region, and it's not over yet. Severe weather will continue to hit SoCal with heavy showers and high elevation mountain snow. Most of the region was under a flood warning and watch early Monday.
Overnight rains triggered landslides and flooding that closed several canyon roads. In Beverly Crest, a debris flow damaged approximately five homes, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. The video showed cars and SUVs stuck in deep mud.
In Studio City, a mud and debris flow forced the evacuation of nine homes and damaged at least two homes. No injuries were reported. A mud and debris flow in the Beverly Glen area damaged about five homes and left cars and SUVs stuck in the mud.
Historic rainfall is causing mudslides across Southern California, creating hazardous road conditions for Monday morning travel. NBCLA's Michelle Valles reports February 5, 2024.
Elsewhere, landslides and flooding led to road closures throughout the region, including roads crossing the Sepulveda Basin, including Burbank Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Balboa Boulevard and Woodley Avenue between the Burbank and Victory boulevards.
Benedict Canyon and Beverly Glen Canyon roads were closed due to flooding and landslides.
Rain fell throughout the morning commute and will likely impact the evening commute as well.
The concentration is moving east into areas of eastern Los Angeles County as well as Orange County and San Bernardino and Riverside counties and is very good through much of the morning, a said NBCLA forecaster Melissa Magee. We concentrated this rain on the same area before entering Monday night.
February is typically the wettest month of the year in Los Angeles, with Downtown Los Angeles receiving an average of 3.64 inches of rain for the month. This multi-day storm is expected to bring this amount and possibly more over a 24-48 hour period and rival some of the highest rain totals from last year, including the nearly 3 inches of rain produced over two days by the remnants of rain. Tropical Storm Hillary in August.
Downtown Los Angeles recorded 4.10 inches of rain on Sunday, surpassing the daily record of 2.55 inches set in 1927. Since 1877, Sunday was the third wettest February day on record.
The storm will take its time Monday to move through Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. Expect rain throughout Monday in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire.
Significant precipitation could fall in the mountains and these showers will likely affect the basin.
Some of the rain rates in mountainous areas could actually be between half an inch and an inch per hour, NBCLA forecaster David Biggar said. All this water has to go somewhere, which is why we are at high risk of flooding.
Most areas of SoCal can expect 3 to 6 inches of rain, while the foothills and lower elevation mountains can face 6 to 12 inches. Mountain elevations of 6,500 feet may receive 2 to 4 feet of snow. Visibility will be reduced at these altitudes, so travelers are advised not to travel to these areas.
Showers are forecast for Tuesday before the rain eases in the afternoon through midweek.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said schools will remain open during the winter storm, saying the district is an essential service for its students and must continue to provide for them. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for NBC4 News on February 4, 2024.
How to prepare for rain
According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon, here are some tips to prepare for the storm:
- Change your travel plans to avoid dangerous roads
- Fill and place sandbags in vulnerable areas
- Move parked cars out of low-lying, flood-prone areas.
- Recharge batteries and phones during a power outage
- Secure all loose items outside
- Modification of plans involving navigation in open waters
- Get extra supplies and gas to the mountains, residents could be stranded for days
“If you’re not already home, go home and stay home,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday afternoon.
The significant threat of rainfall led to evacuation warnings that came into effect for some areas prone to flooding and landslides. These included the La Tuna Canyon area in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
Because it’s moving slowly, that’s the cause of this flooding potential that we’re seeing here in Southern California,” said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola.
A winter storm hits Santa Barbara, forcing the city to close its beaches and warn residents to stay safe. Karma Dickerson reports for NBC4 News on February 4, 2024.
Resources for unhoused residents
Those who are unsheltered can go to several winter shelters open in Los Angeles. Those needing transportation to shelters can call 211 for assistance.
The following locations are open to residents experiencing homelessness:
- Mid Valley Senior Center – 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402
- Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center – 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles, California 90031
- South LA Sports Activity Center – 7020 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, California 90003
- Oakwood Recreation Center – 767 California Ave., Venice, CA 90291
Safety officials urged unhoused residents to stay away from riverbeds as water levels were expected to rise due to rains.
Impact on schools
Despite the heavy rain, LAUSD schools will remain open, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Sunday. Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley, which was under an evacuation warning, was scheduled to close Monday. Its students and staff were transferred to Glenwood Elementary School.
Students from Topanga Elementary Charter School must report to Woodland Hills Academy.
California State University announced Monday that its campuses in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Fullerton will be remote. CSU Dominguez Hills has canceled all in-person classes and activities for Monday, it said in a text sent to students and staff.
Pepperdine University announced that classes would be canceled Monday due to the storm. Graduate schools would communicate with students if their classes were remote.
