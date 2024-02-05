King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says





By Sean CoughlanRoyal Correspondent Getty Images King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said. The type of cancer has not been revealed – it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. The king began “regular treatments” on Monday and will postpone public functions during treatment, the Palace said. The king, 75, “remains completely positive about his treatment and looks forward to fully resuming his public duties as soon as possible,” the text adds. No further details are shared about the stage of the cancer or a prognosis. The King personally informed his two sons of his diagnosis and the Prince of Wales is said to have been in regular contact with his father. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, spoke to his father and will travel to the United Kingdom to see him in the coming days. The king returned to London on Monday morning from Sandringham in Norfolk and the palace said he had begun outpatient treatment. Although he will suspend his public events, the king will continue to fulfill his constitutional role as head of state, including administrative formalities and private meetings. There is a constitutional mechanism when the head of state is unable to carry out his official duties: in this case, “state councilors” can be appointed to replace the monarch. Currently, this includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, The Princess Royal and Prince Edward. Prince Harry and the Duke of York are no longer considered non-working royals. Prince William had also temporarily withdrawn from his public engagements to help his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, recover from “abdominal surgery”. But it was announced earlier on Monday he would return to public office later this week. Watch: BBC Six O'Clock news announces King's cancer diagnosis The king was seen at a church service in Sandringham on Sunday, where he greeted the crowd. He underwent prostate surgery at a private hospital in London more than a week ago. At the time, the palace said the treatment was for a “mild” illness. “It was during this intervention that a distinct area of ​​concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer,” the Palace said on Monday. The king chose to make his prostate treatment public, in an effort to encourage more men to have prostate exams. He would have been happy to have raised awareness of the issue, with the NHS website reporting a rise in problems linked to prostate conditions. The Royal Society of Medicine thanked the King for highlighting “how indiscriminate cancer strikes” and urged members of the public eligible for cancer screening to make an appointment. “Please don’t be shy – the more information we have, the better we can – we hope – rule out cancer or, if not, direct you to the most appropriate treatment,” said its president, Dr. Jay Verma. For many types of cancer, the risk of developing them increases with age. UK figures suggest that on average each year, more than a third (36%) of new cancer cases were in people aged 75 and over. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the king a “full and speedy recovery”, as did Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lyndsay Hoyle. US President Joe Biden expressed concern and said he would speak with the king. Buckingham Palace statement in full You can receive all the latest royal stories and analysis straight to your inbox each week with our Royal Watch newsletter – sign up here Additional reporting by George Bowden

