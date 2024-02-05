Hands-on experience of cultural festivals in Kids Celebrate!





Article content Kids Celebrate!, a traveling exhibit from the Canadian Museum of Natural History, opened Saturday at the Timmins Museum with an imaginative, edible landscape of cake pops and cookies from Woodland Bakes to celebrate opening day .

Article content The exhibition, which has been part of the Canadian Museum of History's traveling show repertoire for a decade, teaches children about the diversity of celebrations in Canada.

Article content They study it in school, but having something in front of you and having a hands-on experience is a whole other level, said Jagruti Joshi, a 6th grade teacher who brought her young daughter along with two of her friends and their daughters. A dozen celebrations across the seasons are highlighted, from Chinese New Year to Hannukah, and each features activities, props, artifacts, videos and audios, and take-home activities. Joshi's daughters and their friends enjoyed learning to play dreidl, where children spin a top to get chocolate coins during Hannukah, the Jewish festival of lights.

Article content As a National Exhibition Center (NEC), the kids party! is part of the Timmins Museums' mandate to present national Canadian exhibitions. This has been the case since the museum opened fifty years ago. It's a great way for museums to share different stories, different artifacts, that we might not have in our collection, said assistant curator Kaitlyn Dubeau, who attended the opening with her family. Not all museums do this. Sometimes they just (bring exhibitions) from the province, some don't do it at all because there is a financial aspect to organizing traveling exhibitions. While most major national museums can mount a traveling exhibit, any museum can, but it's expensive, Dubeau said. We can book exhibitions of all types and sizes of museums, as long as they have one in circulation. Anyone can create one, she said. The children are celebrating! is on until April 28 at the Timmins Museum, 325 Second Ave. MF, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SS, noon to 4 p.m. Entrance is always free. For more information, please call 705-360-2617.

