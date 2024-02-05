MNS opposes return of Pakistani singers to Bollywood





Mumbai:Even as the High Court lifted the ban on Pakistani artists, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS opposed the announced return of Pakistani singer Atif Aslams to Bollywood. The MNS is firm on its stand of not allowing Pakistani artists to come here, said MNS leader Ameya Khopkar. Some producers here are preparing a red carpet for Pak singer Atif Aslam to sing in Bollywood films. But Pakistani artists will not be tolerated here. It is unfortunate that we have to repeat ourselves, but let me make it clear once again, MNS Chitrapat Sena president Khopkar said on X. He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who allegedly supported Aslam. Arijit Singh talks about not listening to any protest (on this issue). Those who make noise following a court verdict must be taught a lesson. Not just Bollywood. I challenge (them) to record songs of Pakistani artists in any language (in India). I warn them, do not dare take up this challenge, added the MNS leader. The MNS warning comes amid reports that Atif Aslam is set to make a comeback to Bollywood after almost seven years in the upcoming film LSO90's (Love Story of the 90s), which will be produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. . Aslam (40) has recorded many songs with top Bollywood music directors for films such as Baaghi 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, A Flying Jatt, Race 2, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Kismet Konnection, Race, Zeher and Kalyug , among others. In 2020 also, MNS had opposed the release of the Atifs version of the song Kinna Sona from the action drama Marjaavaan, following which music label and production house T-Series had removed the song from their YouTube channel. The party had also opposed the release of a Pakistani film titled The Legend of Maula Jatt in December 2022. The MNS had opposed Pakistani artists and films in India. After the attacks in Uri and Pulawama, she asked Pakistani artists to leave the country. He had also demanded that programs, promotions and collaborations with Pakistani artists be banned. In October last year, the Bombay High Court had rejected a petition seeking a complete ban on Pakistani artists from performing or working in India, and observed that to be a patriot, one need not be hostile to those abroad. especially from the neighboring country. Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, etc. are activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations and truly bring peace, tranquility, unity and harmony in the nation and among nations, the court said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/mns-opposes-pakistani-singers-comeback-in-bollywood-881226 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos