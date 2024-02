Roadmap Writers Celebrates Black Voices in Hollywood with 3rd Annual Black To The Future Virtual Event

EXCLUSIVE: Roadmap Writers is once again presenting its week-long celebration of Black History Month with its 3rd annual Black to the Future virtual event. This five-day event features panels with working screenwriters, film and television executives, and literary representatives of the African American diaspora and the Black experience in Hollywood. Black to the Future is an extension of Roadmap Writers' commitment to supporting and maintaining diversity in Hollywood. According to James Moorer, Director of Outreach and Diversity Initiatives at Roadmap, “Roadmap Writers has always had a place for Black screenwriters since 2016, when we launched our Diversity Fellowship. Through our programs and presentations, we are committed to raising awareness, creating opportunities, and helping writers find their path to success. In its third year, Black to the Future is a celebration of inclusion and representation, and a beacon of hope for those to come. Panelists include Mika Frank (The resident), Angela Harvey (Teenage Wolf), Lamonia Deanne Brown (Essence Film Festival Director), Bianca Sams (Charm), Christina M. Walker (Flash)Natasha M. Hall (Virgin River), Lamont Macgee (The Green Lantern), Aadip Desai (The Goldbergs), Charlie Peppers (Impassive face), Shakesha Williams (founder of Harlem Fusion Studios) and much more! Roadmap's quarterly Coletta Preacely-Garcia Diversity Fellowship will resume on February 15, with the goal of sponsoring two individuals from historically underrepresented identities to participate in Roadmap Writers' lauded Career Writer Program, where at To date, more than 380 emerging film and television screenwriters have graduated. literary representation to launch their career as a screenwriter. Founded by Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley in 2016, this Los Angeles-based screenwriting education and training platform is dedicated to writers looking for a guided path to professional success in film and television. Led by executives, managers, agents, producers, writers and other industry professionals, their courses take place exclusively online and are designed to empower writers to elevate their craft while expanding their network . Roadmap has helped over 380 writers get signed with representation to date, while guiding some directly to work in the industry. Writers signed through the program include names like Kaplan/Perrone, Echo Lake, Good Fear, Anonymous Content, 3 Arts, Artists First, Industry Entertainment, Fourth Wall Management, and CAA, and some went on to join the staff of shows like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+), Reach (Amazon), Fubar (Netflix), The flash (CW), We were liars (Amazon), and The resident (Fox). Link to event page: https://www.roadmapwriters.com/products/black-future-five-day-event Diversity Fellowship Link: https://www.roadmapwriters.com/pages/coletta-preacely-garcia-diversity-fellowship

