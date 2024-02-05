Charlotte Tilburys Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick Review

I've tried practically every makeup trend that originated on TikTok. From Gingerbread Girl And Strawberry girl to Clean Girl and the new Woman from the crowd I can always count on more than enough inspiration in my feed. Even though these trends come and go (and it's great to experiment), there is one aesthetic that I always find myself drawn to: old Hollywood glam. What can I say ? I love the drama of it all! So when I saw this had just launched their new Hollywood Beauty Icon lipstick line which includes 10 new lipstick shades dedicated to that vibe, I knew I had to try it for myself.

I'm someone who considers themselves a lipstick enthusiast, I love having an excuse to put on a bold red lip, and you'll never catch me without at least three different lipsticks and glosses in my purse at all times. I was a fan of Charlotte Tilburys viral virus and liner for ages (like pretty much everyone else), but I've never had the urge to try other products in their lip line. So far, that's the case. This latest launch marks the first time the brand has created a lip range for their Hollywood collection, featuring their beloved And . Highly regarded as the favorite line of celebrity makeup artists, this collection is the definition of red carpet-ready looks. Concrete example ? Their new lipstick It happens to be the shade Jessica Chastain wore to the Emmys.

These nuances >>> Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Vixen Lipstick Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Pizzazz Lipstick Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Rose to Fame Lipstick Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Candy Chic Lipstick Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

The 10 new lipsticks (including five matte red shades and five satin pink shades) are all long-lasting and infused with lipstick tree extract to soften and hydrate lips. They're also buildable, allowing you to play with their intensity and create a look as bold or as sheer as you want. The 10 lipsticks are separated into two categories, matte red shades categorized under Matte Revolution and satin pink shades under the KISSING line. My red-loving friends will be happy to know that shades of red range from bright red to soft red and even a blue-red hue. When it comes to KISSING pink shades, options range from a dreamy '90s-inspired hot pink to a bright, vibrant pink. barbie pink. Now here are my thoughts!

Hollywood Vixen is the perfect universal red

Marguerite Maldonado

ICYMI, I am a proud red girl. I've tried hundreds of shades, and while I have a list of reliable references, I know that finding the perfect shade of red is a deeply personal experience for everyone! However, I am convinced that Charlotte Tilburys the shade will look good on everyone, seriously! This shade is a true cool red that will look lovely on any skin tone. And not only do my lips feel moisturizing and creamy, but the color payoff is simply SO GOOD. I never would have thought it was a matte formula based on how it felt. I love the dimension it creates and how easy it is to layer. If you want the glamor of old Hollywood stars, this is it. Trust me.

Icon Baby is the *chefs kiss* everyday shade

Marguerite Maldonado

Last year was the year of pink, we know that. Credit it to barbie or the nostalgic resurgence of pink bows on everything, but the pretty color was a hit last year, and I don't think it will ever go out of style. When it comes to these new shades of pink, is the one I really fell in love with. It's reminiscent of a classic nude that you can wear anywhere while still having the pop of color that will make people stop and ask what you're wearing (true story).

So, is the new collection worth it?

I'm not easily impressed by lipstick, but the two shades above instantly became some of my all-time favorites. I was carrying going out to dinner with a friend and that. Did. Not. To move. Matte lipstick shouldn't be drying, and this creamy formula is proof. I'm also such a fan of Soft, buttery satin finish. Since I have a warmer skin tone, I can see myself mixing it with a darker brown liner to provide contrast on days when I want something bold and leaving it alone for my everyday life. The essential ? These lipsticks are highly pigmented, moisturizing, beautiful and worth buying.

You can purchase the rest of the shades at And .