Actor Jacob Elordi under investigation for allegedly assaulting radio producer





(TMX/Gray News) Actor Jacob Elordi is under police investigation after allegedly assaulting a radio host in Australia over the weekend. Joshua Fox, producer for iHeartRadios' The Kyle & Jackie O Show, said he approached Elordi at the Clovelly Hotel in suburban Sydney on Saturday and asked him for his bath water, a reference to a scene from his film Saltburn. During Monday's morning radio show, Fox said he jokingly asked for bathwater as a birthday present for host Jackie O, but Elordi didn't find it funny. In a purported recording of the start of the encounter, Elordi can be heard asking: “Are you kidding? Are you filming? Can't you, man, please? Fox claimed on the radio show that he had stopped recording at that point, but Elordi then stood up in front of me and demanded that I delete the footage. I'm leaning against this wall. He's right in front of me, and his two boys are now on either side of me, Fox said. It's like a switch went off, and he became quite aggressive, and I felt intimidated. Fox said he initially agreed to remove the video, but changed his mind after being confronted with such a situation. The way they surround me, I think something is going to happen here. Someone's going to jump on me or something. So I say: No, I'm not removing that, Fox said. I refuse because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only proof. And then Jacob kind of turns around, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat. New South Wales Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, but no charges have yet been laid. Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs, police said in a statement. The man suffered no injuries. The investigation into the incident continues. Fox said Monday that as he walked away from the meeting, one of Elordi's friends followed him to ask him again to delete the recording. He said police later contacted him to say they had obtained surveillance video from outside the hotel. Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

