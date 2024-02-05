Michael Jayston dies: Only Fools and Horses actor dies aged 88





Michael Jayston, an actor known for his appearances in Only fools and horses And Doctor Whodied at the age of 88 following a short illness. The British actor is known for playing James, the father of Raquel Turner (Tessa Peake-Jones) in the film Only fools and horses episode Time is in our hands. In the 1996 episode of the classic sitcom, Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) get their big break at an auction. A statement from M&M Famous Faces announced his death on Monday. Written on behalf of the Jayston family, the statement read: It is with great sadness that his family has asked me to share the news. Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness. Those who knew Michael will know that he was full of love, laughter and happiness. He loved meeting his fans all over the world. His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time. (Getty Images) In addition to playing in Only fools and horsesJayston also played a lead role in the historical film Nicholas and Alexandra about the last days of the tsars in Russia and the relationship between Nicholas II of Russia and his wife (played by Janet Suzman). Other viewers will recognize Jayston from his role as Valeyard in 14 episodes of Doctor Who in the 23rd season, broadcast in 1986. Collectively titled The Trial of the Time Lord, the season featured Jayston as the prosecutor in the trial of the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), who hoped to have the Doctor executed, thereby removing the only witness to their near-destruction of life on Earth. Michael Jayston in Doctor Who (BBC) Born in Nottingham in 1935, Jayston trained at the Guildhall School of Drama before beginning his stage career in 1962. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Register Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Register One of his most notable theatrical roles was his portrayal of Captain Von Trapp in the 1981 stage revival. The sound of music at the Apollo Victoria in London alongside Petula Clark's singing nun, Maria. On screen, Jayston has played a wide range of roles, including three Shakespeare productions: he played Macbeth in Macbeth (1970), Gratien in The merchant of Venice (1973) and Edmond in King Lear (1975). Jayston also worked regularly as a voice artist and recorded most of John le Carr's novels in audiobook format. In recent years, the actor has appeared on programs such as The return of Tracy Beaker as Mr Spooner (2010) and a 2014 episode of Midsomer Murders as Reverend Arthur Gould. Jayston was married three times and had two children. His third wife, Ann Smithson, survives him.

