The sublime flavors of Ledbury, west London, earn it three Michelin stars | Michelin Guide

London restaurant Ledbury has been awarded three stars in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland. The Notting Hill restaurant is the sixth in the capital to hold the guides' top accolade, while Gymkhana is one of the first two Indian restaurants in the UK to receive two stars, alongside Birmingham's Opheem. Michelin, which unveiled its latest guide at a ceremony in Manchester on Monday evening, said Ledburys' third star was a huge achievement, the highest of gastronomic honors and was not bestowed lightly. He said: Led by Brett Graham, the kitchen team demonstrates technical mastery through dishes that offer sublime flavors using ingredients of unrivaled quality. Each bite offers considerable depth of flavor, with the always harmonious combinations presenting a touch of originality. Gymkhana, opened by hotel group JKS in 2023 and known for its muntjac biryani, lamb chops and salmon tikka, is the latest in a line of upscale Indian restaurants in the city. The Ledbury. Photo: Britta Jaschinski/Shutterstock The judges described Gymkhana as being largely based on traditional Indian recipes which were superbly executed by the chefs, adding: The detail and precision of the cooking is of an assured two-star standard, with superbly balanced spices present throughout . Opheem, described as progressive Indian cuisine by its chef-owner, Aktar Islam, serves highly original dishes that keep Indian cuisine at their heart but have a more modern focus than at Gymkhana, Michelin said. He added: Each creation demonstrates the sophistication and depth of flavor while showcasing the fabulous culinary knowledge that goes into such complementary combinations of flavors and textures. Elsewhere in London, Trivet went from one star to two for the tasty and technically superb cooking of Jonny Lake and his team while Brooklands, inside the luxury Peninsula Hotel, went straight into the guide with two stars. In Crieff, Glenturret Lalique has become the second two-star restaurant in Scotland. Located in a working distillery, it offers not only a brilliant selection of whiskey but also precise and sophisticated food from a culinary team led by chef Mark Donald, the judges said.

