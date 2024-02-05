



Some Like It Hot, a New Jazz Age musical adaptation of Billy Wilder's classic 1959 film, won a Grammy Award for best musical theater album on Sunday. It was adapted from the classic film comedy in which Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two musicians who dress as women to escape the mob. The show, a large and lush production, fell on hard times on Broadway and closed in December at a loss after a year on run. But the score has been praised, with New York Times theater critic Jesse Green writing that the songs in the first act are virtually all breathtaking. The award was given to the show's lead singers, Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams; the songwriting team of Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman; and five album producers. Wittman and Shaiman also won a Music Album Grammy in 2003 for Hairspray.

This year, five Grammy-nominated albums were all for musicals that debuted on Broadway during the 2022-23 season. The other nominees were Kimberly Akimbo, a poignant comedy about a high school student with a genetic disorder and a criminally dysfunctional family; Parade, a revival of a 1998 musical exploring the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager lynched in early 20th century Georgia; Shucked, a romantic comedy with country sounds and lots of corn-based puns; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a revival of Stephen Sondheim's 1979 musical about a wronged barber who conspires with an amoral baker in a dizzying and gruesome revenge spree. Kimberly Akimbo won the Tony Award for Best Musical last year, and Parade won the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Only Kimberly Akimbo And Sweeney Todd are still playing on Broadway, and if you want to see them in New York, now is the time: Kimberly Akimbo has announced plans to close on April 28, and Sweeney Todd is scheduled to end its run on May 5.

Kimberly Akimbo plans national tour set to begin in Denver in September. A Chipped the tour must begin in Nashville in November, and a Parade the tour is scheduled to begin in January in Schenectady, New York, then Minneapolis. Some like it hot had announced plans to tour starting this fall but has not announced any locations.

