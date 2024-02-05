Historic storm sends debris into Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, leaves 1.1 million without power

A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain on parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks onto slopes dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city were rushing to safety.

More than a million people statewide were without power.

The storm was the second fueled by a atmospheric river to hit the state within a matter of days.

Almost all of Southern California was under flash flood advisories and watches, including the Los Angeles area, where between 5 and 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain fell. and more was expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews were rescuing people from fast-moving waters in various areas of Southern California.

Among those rescued were two homeless people who spent the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

They were cold and exhausted after a night spent on this small patch of land in the middle of the river, said Capt. Nathan Lopez of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. A dog and two cats were also rescued.

Near the Hollywood Hills, gushing rivers carried mud, rocks and household items as floodwaters swept through Studio City, damaging at least two homes, city officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated.

It looks like a river that has been there for years, said Keki Mingus, whose nearby homes were damaged. I've never seen anything like it.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 1,000 firefighters were dealing with 49 debris flows, 130 reports of flooding, a half-dozen structure fires and several rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles.

Drake Livingston, who lives in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, was watching a movie around midnight when a friend alerted him to flooding.

“We looked outside and there's a foot and a half of running water, and it's starting to seep in through the doors,” said Livingston, whose car was found submerged in several feet of mud that morning.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid driving, warning of fallen trees and power lines on flooded roads.

A record 4.1 inches (10.41 centimeters) of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, making it the 10th wettest day on record, the National Weather Service said. That's more rain than the region usually receives for the entire month.

The shelters were adding beds for the city's homeless population, which numbers nearly 75,000 people.

Tony Sanz spent the night in a city park before seeking higher ground at dawn as floodwaters rose around his tent.

It rained last night, he said Monday afternoon, crouching in a tarpaulin-covered tent on a sidewalk outside a supermarket. He saw the cloudy sky during a break in the showers and wondered: Is that it? I hope that's it.

The weather service predicts up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of precipitation over southern California's coastal areas and valleys, with 14 inches (35 centimeters) possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

Los Angeles County health officials blocked access to the ocean off the famous Cabrillo Beach near the Port of Los Angeles after about 1 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled been dumped in the Pacific.

Commuters waded through several inches of floodwater Monday morning as they rushed to catch trains at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Most public schools remained open.

Sacramento County officials said a 41-year-old man died Sunday after a tree fell on him in his backyard in Carmichael.

Over the weekend, the storm flooded streets and brought down trees and power lines throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Several people had to be rescued from floodwaters, including those in cars and others living in homeless encampments.

In Yuba City, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, police said they were investigating the death of a man found under a large redwood tree in his backyard Sunday evening. A neighbor heard the tree fall and it's possible the man was using a ladder to try to free the redwood when he was killed, police said on Facebook.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of coastal Southern California, while emergency shelters were opened.

Off the coast of Long Beach, 19 people were rescued Sunday after the 40-foot sailboat they were traveling in lost its mast amid high winds, said Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Heavy snow was falling across the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

Much of the state was still drying out from the first river-fueled atmospheric storm that blew through last week. Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The two atmospheric rivers were called Pineapple Express because they originated near Hawaii.

Since last winter, 46 atmospheric rivers have made landfall on the U.S. West Coast, pulling the state out of a years-long drought, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanographies. Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were classified as strong, two as extreme and one as exceptional.

Watson reported from San Diego, Michael R. Blood and Eugene Garcia in Los Angeles and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.