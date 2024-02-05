Why the Sundance Film Festival is so important to Hollywood

Hollywood has had a, to put it politely, very strange year in 2023. With prolonged writer's and actors' strikes, blockbuster films underperforming, mergers and acquisitions, the streaming wars racking up billions of dollars in losses, Where can we find some hope for the future of the industry?

It turns out that a small ski resort just outside of Salt Lake City offers just that every January. We went to the Sundance Film Festival again this year, and in one of the most troubled times in recent show business memory, we spoke with several festival filmmakers and a senior programmer about why film festivals are still a key part of the ecosystem, and how they could be even more important in the future.

For filmmakers, there is of course the excitement of just being there. As Kelly O'Sullivan, writer and co-director of the ridiculously charming drama Ghostlight, told us: “It's like meeting a celebrity you've only heard of or seen photos of, and then you you're there and you're like, oh.” my God, I recognize this theater.

Beyond that, there's all the hope that your film will perform well and get picked up. After all, that's the spirit of film festivals like this in general; to be seen by buyers in the film industry's wider distribution system. But why Sundance is so important to the film industry comes down to a few specific points for me. To start, it’s about identifying trends.

Point 1 – Trend research

For a film to succeed, not only must the audience be interested in seeing it, but obviously the filmmakers must also be invested in the story. According to John Nein, senior programmer and director of strategic initiatives at Sundance, approximately 17,000 films were submitted to the festival.

If you count the shorts and the features,” Nein told us, “it was huge, and it was a record number.

The question of identifying broader trends in the industry based on 17,000 submissions to Sundance may seem like a chicken-or-the-egg scenario, however. Is the trend factored into the festival's programming or does the festival rely on a trend it likes with its programming? According to Nein, it's probably neither of those options. During our interview, he told us, “It wasn't a conscious choice to lean in, and in fact, if you had seen the vast pool we were drawing from, you might not even have known.” feeling like you're leaning over. reality of what is happening at the moment. »

So, at a festival designed to showcase films to potential buyers, they get a glimpse of the type of films actually produced and, more importantly, how audiences receive them.

“This thing is huge. It seems small, but it's big. And we saw it first. It's quite powerful. It's a huge gift.

Point 2 – Connection and credibility

Films that truly connect with audiences are obviously important, but we caught up with Kelly O'Sullivan outside a pizzeria on Park City's Main Street to learn more about what it means to meet audiences at Sundance.

“What we felt about seeing this film with the audience was that people came up to us afterwards to tell us what the film meant to them,” she said. “People will share their personal experiences and you don't understand that when you're watching a movie alone at home on your laptop. But laughing and crying with a group of people has always been the dream of this film. And Sundance draws such an incredible audience that we were thrilled with the response. and the feeling of connection we felt from sharing it. »

Kelly's co-director on Ghostlight, Alex Thompson, sees this connection with audiences not only as validation of his own artistry, but also as a degree of credibility that only comes with the big screen.

“I think Sundance gives context to a film that could be considered small. It makes something very independent feel like it warrants a theater and an audience.” he told us, in the snow in front of this very good pizzeria. “It's a message from (Sundance programmers) to buyers, distributors and audiences around the country and around the world that this film deserves a life beyond a screening link or your computer portable. And that's really powerful for true independent films to continue to exist. We need places that say, “Hey, come see this. This thing is big. She looks small, but she's big. And we saw it first. “It’s pretty powerful. It’s a huge gift.

That's how it's always been at Sundance. This powerful and enormous gift mentioned by Alex Thompson is one of the reasons why Sundance is in its 40th year, and is considered one of, if not THE, the most important festival in the world. A place where studios can find what's next, based on trends that might not otherwise be obvious to the industry. That covers Sundance's past and present, but what about the future?

Point 3 – What’s new

Film festivals in general are dedicated to new releases. Take, for example, this year's Ponyboi, a film written, produced and starring River Gallo, an intersex filmmaker using familiar gangster movie tropes to, as they say, serve audiences vegetables with their dessert.

“I think people are hungry, hungry for the unexpected, the weird, things they've never seen before,” River told us outside this really cool bookstore. “I feel like some of the most successful films this year were very subversive and controversial films, and I'm convinced that this film also follows that line unconventional and unusual, but also very familiar and heartwarming and just a film Really wild ride in New Jersey.

The film's director, Esteban Arango, agrees and sees a cinematic future defined by boundary-pushing cinema, especially in light of the stale environment of Hollywood today.

“I think Sundance is instrumental for our industry,” Arango says. “I mean, they've always been at the forefront of creating this taste, and I feel like people are tired of the same thing over and over again. We need a palette cleanser, and this always comes from those places, independent cinema, people taking risks for new types of stories. So I think the wave of strangeness that we're going through will subside and then we'll find new voices, new opportunities to tell new stories with diverse perspectives and change the game. It's always evolving and it always starts in places like this.

But while we're talking about the future, let's be totally futuristic. The documentary Eternal You discusses the emerging industry of digital immortality and its impact on our ability to grieve the loss of loved ones. AI has of course played a huge role in the industry in recent years, becoming something of a focal point in collective negotiations with striking actors and writers in 2023. Filmmakers Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck highlighted the importance of Sundance in moving forward regarding the inevitable growth of AI

“Sundance showcases the very quality of human creativity that will never be automated in the same way that humans are creative,” Moritz told us while drinking coffee next to some pretty pine trees outside Sundance headquarters. “When we talk about the creativity of AI, that’s a misleading way of putting it, because what AI can’t imitate is this very unique form of expressing ourselves as beings humans.”

Where this becomes important for the industry is that it actually speaks to some of the biggest hang-ups in last year's labor disputes: the role of AI in Hollywood productions. According to Moritz, “a festival like Sundance will actually be more important because it showcases this very individual and unique form of creativity, whereas Hollywood will probably lose a lot of these qualities by automating more parts of its productions.” .

But if the industry has indeed lost some of its individuality and unique creativity in recent years, does that necessarily have to be a bad thing for independent filmmakers?

I think this is the perfect time to do whatever you want.

Point 4 – No pressure

Scott Cummings, director of Realm of Satan, a fascinating nonfiction about Satanists, sees Hollywood's stagnation as a reason to be free. What convinced him, oddly enough, was a video game.

“I played The Last of Us when it came out, and when I played that game, I asked myself: who the hell does he need to make a normal narrative film after this?” » recalls Scott, standing in front of some outlets across from the Egyptian Theater. “It's watching a great film And be in it. In fact, narrative films can't compete with that. So I think it's a great time to do what you want, to push things and create things that can't be games, that can't be television… and people need to see in the theater.”

For what it's worth, if there's ever a movie I've seen that's clearly a filmmaker doing what he wants, it's Satan's Kingdom. And that it found its place at Sundance alongside dramas about community theater in Chicago and intersex crime thrillers and documentaries about the role of AI in modern human grief, he says. All about Sundance.

The role of festivals has always been to present new and interesting stories from new and interesting filmmakers and, hopefully, that will never change. But film festivals, as a necessary part of the industry, are an easy to overlook part of Sundance.

Business is cyclical in itself, like anything else. Are audiences tired of Hayes Code and glitzy musicals? No problem, here are the new Hollywood authors. Tired of muscular action heroes from the 80s? Can we give you a Michael Keaton in a rubber suit? And now massive CGI spectacles and shared universes seem to be running out of steam in the same way. Whether or not a film showing at Sundance is an indicator of the industry's future, the festival appears to take its responsibility to the industry seriously. So, returning to my original point, what about this hope for the future of the film industry that I was looking for? Well, let our friend, longtime festival programmer John Nein, take us home.

“I've been here long enough to see the ups and downs of the industry and to see other times where we've been through difficult circumstances,” he told us in a sophisticated interview at the company's headquarters. Sundance. “But perhaps the brightest point is that we've always known that there is such a clear connection between artist and audience in this festival, the way the films are received, the enthusiasm they to me, it's an indicator that at a fundamental level, there is an appetite for these films. There is a deep desire among audiences to hear personal stories, independent stories, the kinds of creativity and d innovation and to push the form in which we organize a showcase at the festival. This is what we believe in.