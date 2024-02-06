Storm discharges are seeing record rainfall across Los Angeles, triggering floodwaters that damage homes and homeless encampments.

LOS ANGELES (AP) A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain on parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks down slopes dotted with multimillion-dollar homes as people living in Homeless encampments in many parts of the city were rushing for shelter. security.

About 830,000 people statewide were without power Monday afternoon.

The storm was the second fueled by a atmospheric river to hit the state within a matter of days.

Almost all of Southern California was under flash flood advisories and watches, including the Los Angeles area, where between 5 and 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain fell. and more was expected, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, authorities have attributed three deaths to the storm that first hit Northern California. Crews were rescuing people from fast-moving waters in various areas of Southern California on Monday.

Among those rescued were two homeless people who spent the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

They were cold and exhausted after a night spent on this small patch of land in the middle of the river, said Capt. Nathan Lopez of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. A dog and two cats were also rescued.

Near the Hollywood Hills, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household items into Studio City, damaging at least two homes, city officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated.

“It looks like a river that’s been there for years,” said Keki Mingus, whose neighbors’ homes were damaged. I've never seen anything like it.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 1,000 firefighters were dealing with 49 debris flows, 130 reports of flooding, a half-dozen structure fires and several rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles.

Drake Livingston, who lives in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, was watching a movie around midnight when a friend alerted him to flooding.

“We looked outside and there was a foot of running water, and it started coming in through the doors,” said Livingston, whose car was found submerged in several feet of mud that morning.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid driving, warning of fallen trees and power lines on flooded roads.

It was already the third wettest two-day period on record in downtown Los Angeles as of Monday afternoon and some were still getting lower, said Dave Bruno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. The region was also able to receive about half of its annual rainfall in a single storm. The department has kept records downtown since 1877.

It's something that will be remembered for a while, based on the numbers alone, Bruno said.

The shelters were adding beds for the city's homeless population, which numbers nearly 75,000 people.

Tony Sanz spent the night in a city park before seeking higher ground at dawn as floodwaters rose around his tent.

It rained last night, he said Monday afternoon, crouching in a tarpaulin-covered tent on a sidewalk outside a supermarket. He saw the cloudy sky during a break in the showers and wondered: Is that it? I hope that's it.

Not yet, according to forecasters.

The weather service predicts up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of precipitation over southern California's coastal areas and valleys, with 14 inches (35 centimeters) possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

Amid storms, approximately 1 million gallons of untreated sewage were released into the Pacific Ocean. In response, Los Angeles County health officials blocked access to the ocean off the famous Cabrillo Beach near the Port of Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, travelers waded through several inches of floodwater as they rushed to catch a train at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Most Los Angeles public schools remained open but some districts were closed. The weather also caused a rare early closure of Disneyland.

Over the weekend, the storm flooded streets, toppled trees and sparked water rescues across the San Francisco Bay area.

The dead included two men killed by falling trees Sunday in Carmichael, a Sacramento suburb, and Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County. Police were investigating the death of another man in Yuba City, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, who was found under a redwood tree in his backyard on Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of coastal Southern California, while emergency shelters were opened.

Off the coast of Long Beach, 19 people were rescued Sunday after the 40-foot sailboat they were traveling in lost its mast amid high winds, said Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Heavy snow was falling across the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

Much of the state was still drying out from the first river-fueled atmospheric storm that blew through last week. Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The two atmospheric rivers were called Pineapple Express because they originated near Hawaii.

Since last winter, 46 atmospheric rivers have made landfall on the U.S. West Coast, pulling the state out of a years-long drought, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanographies. Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were classified as strong, two as extreme and one as exceptional.

Watson reported from San Diego, Michael R. Blood and Eugene Garcia in Los Angeles and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.