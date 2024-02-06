MUSIC SUPERSTARS LOUD LUXURY, BIG BOI AND KLINGANDE HIGHLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT FOR SFC'S THE CATCH WEEKEND | Business





Platinum Passes go on sale February 9; Exclusive OluKai presale on February 7; the event will take place April 18-20 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL (concerts April 19)

Fishing's Greatest Entertainment Show offers passes starting at $260, including entry to shows by Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande; Three-day VIP packages to The Catch Pro-Am are also available; Proceeds from the weekend benefit the Coast Guard Foundation

Visit sportfishingchampionship.com/kickoff-concert for more information DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fishing with NFL superstars remains the focus of Sport Fishing Championship's The Catch event, but the spotlight now includes some of the hottest and most iconic names in the sport. music. SFC's second annual The Catch Weekend will take place April 18-20 in Ft. Lauderdale's Pier Sixty-Six Superyacht Village. If music gets you hooked, the lineup for Friday, April 19 crosses genres in epic fashion. The evening will be hosted by dance music duo Loud Luxury, best known for their hit “Body,” which went multi-platinum in nine countries with more than 1.5 billion streams. Also featured is a special performance by hip-hop legend Big Boi, acclaimed both as a soloist and a member of the legendary duo OutKast. His seven GRAMMY awards include the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for “Album of the Year” for “Speakerboxx/The Love Below.” Kicking off The Catch stage will be multi-platinum French DJ and producer Klingande, with his signature melodic house sound. His award-winning track “Jubel” has over 400 million Spotify streams to date, won the top spot in 30 countries on Shazam, and held the top spot in Germany for an impressive 48 weeks. Klingande's undeniable success has led to remix collaborations with well-known names in the electronic music scene such as Avicii, Robin Schulz, Felix Jaehn and David Guetta. Platinum passes to see Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande start at $260, available at sportfishingchampionship.com/thecatch from February 9. The exclusive OluKai pre-sale begins on February 7. The fishing during Catch Weekend will be just as impressive. The Catch event on Saturday, April 20 will feature 16 NFL superstars paired with top SFC talent, competing live on network television. Team Gypsea, consisting of SFC captain Taylor Sanford and NFL All-Pros Matt Judon (New England Patriots) and Dalvin Cook (free agent), will return to defend their 2023 The Catch championship. Also confirmed: Will Anderson ( Houston Texans), Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) and Quinnen Williams (New York Jets). The Catch Pro-Am offers recreational anglers and football fans an equally unique fishing opportunity. The VIP Catch Pro-Am package includes your own four-person team fishing with an NFL player, two nights of party access, special concert and viewing access, watch party tickets and a stay two nights with five-star accommodation. Packages start at $27,000, with additional information available at sportfishingchampionship.com/thecatch. The full list of football celebrities taking part in The Catch will be announced in the coming weeks, with more than 40 current or former superstars involved throughout the weekend's festivities. Proceeds from Catch Weekend benefit the Coast Guard Foundation. About the Sport Fishing Championship SFC is the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the world, featured across television channels, the SFC Digital Network, YouTube social media and more. The 2024 SFC Billfish season begins April 25. SFC partners include OneWater Marine, OluKai, Salt Life and Oceanfoam. Media contacts For the sport fishing championship Courtney Hueston Marketing Director 305-335-2613 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia: ^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-superstars-loud-luxury-big-boi-and-klingande-highlight-entertainment-for-sfcs-the-catch-weekend-302053500.html SOURCE Sport Fishing Championship

