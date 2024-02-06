Aa Dekhen Zara Bollywood Dance Competition at UW-Madison

Bollywood dance teams from across the country performed in front of a packed auditorium at UW-Madison Saturday night, in a competition full of complex dance moves, creative storytelling and camaraderie.

It's nice to have this as a cultural showcase for the Madison community, said Chandra Chouhan, a UW-Madison senior and executive director of Aa Dekhen Zara, the university's annual Bollywood fusion dance competition. Every year, everyone looks forward to ADZ, because it's a taste of home for many people.















Every year, Aa Dekhen Zara brings together some of the best college Bollywood fusion dance teams to compete against each other. This year, 72 teams went through an extensive application process, and only eight were selected to perform. Saturday's competition featured three teams from California as well as dance groups from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of Cincinnati, University of Michigan, University of Illinois Urbana -Champaign and St. Louis University.

Due to the rules of ADZ's parent organization, Desi Dance Network, UW-Madison dance teams are not permitted to compete. However, some local dance teams still performed Saturday night, including Wisconsin Surma, a Bollywood fusion dance group at UW-Madison.

The competition is the culmination of countless hours of preparation, from developing choreography, lengthy rehearsals and creating props in which the long-distance teams must fly. UIUC Fizaa dancer Ali Mohammad said Aa Dekhen Zara is one of four competitions his team is expected to attend this year. The weeks leading up to a competition are often hectic, he says, making it difficult to balance dancing and studying.

In the two weeks leading up to this competition, we trained from seven in the evening until one or two in the morning. It was a very long process, Mohammad said. I definitely pushed myself to the max.

A range of styles and stories

Bollywood dancing originated from the popularity of Indian Bollywood films, well known for their highly theatrical ensemble dance routines, production design and music. In these films, singing and dancing are often used to tell a story.

The dance style is very athletic and energetic, fusing classical Indian forms with more modern forms like jazz and hip-hop.

Memorial Union's all-star teams performed Bollywood fusion on Saturday, which typically includes a mix of dance forms including classical Indian styles, bhangra, hip-hop, ballet and more. Each team performed an eight- to 10-minute routine with a theme ranging from the plot of the movie “The Hunger Games” to a dance inspired by the University of Michigan's “Looney Tunes.”















Many dance teams bring in professional DJs from around the country to generate a one-of-a-kind music mix that their dance routines are set to. Each mix includes a wide range of songs from different musical genres and languages.

As students growing up in the United States, I think we went through this period of growth and confusion about our identity, Chouhan said. So being able to bring together rap and pop, with very traditional tunes that we heard growing up in our mother tongue, it's really cool.

In the wings

The first Aa Dekhen Zara competition was held in 2014. Since then, it has continued to grow to allow students to celebrate their culture through dance in one of the most popular Bollywood fusion dance competitions. known to the country. The competition is managed by a leadership team of 18 students, as well as a team of 40 student liaisons, responsible for leading the visiting teams on campus and in Madison for the weekend.















For many UW-Madison students involved in Aa Dekhen Zara, the competition is about much more than dancing. It’s a way for them to make close friends and share their culture with the broader Madison community.

A lot of my close friends ended up being part of ADZ, or I met a lot of people through ADZ, and those are still some of the closest relationships I have, said Paraneeth Venigalla, head of liaison for Aa Dekhen Zara.

Dance for a cause

Each year, the ADZ leadership team chooses a social cause or organization to highlight, and this year, they decided to focus on mental health awareness, choosing three organizations to highlight: Saurya Media, a South Asian media company that seeks to raise awareness of social issues through dance; Mental Health Initiative for South Asians, a youth-led organization that maintains a database of South Asian healthcare providers; and the Sarah Shulze Foundation, which promotes awareness of mental health, the needs of student-athletes and women's rights.

We focus a lot on dance, which is very important in the South Asian community, but it's really important to focus on other things beyond that, said Khush Patel, president of finance at Aa Dekhen Zara. We thought it would be beneficial and important for our dancers to be aware of mental health and keep it in mind as they embark on this journey.

And the winner is …

At the end of the evening, the UIUC Fizaa dance team, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, won first place for their choreography inspired by “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Michigan Manzat of the University of Michigan won second place and UCLA Nashaa of the University of California, Los Angeles won third place.















AliMohammad, a freshman who danced for the winning team, said he always knew he wanted to dance competitively for a Bollywood fusion team in college, and this school year his wish was granted. And like many of the students from around the country who performed Saturday night at UW-Madison, he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

I have been practicing dance since I was a child and developed a great passion for it, he said. I don't think I'll ever stop.























































