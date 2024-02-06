City of Los Angeles plans protected bike lanes on two miles of Hollywood Blvd





The City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), working with City Councilors Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman, is planning three miles of protected bike lanes along Hollywood Boulevard. The improvements would serve transit-rich and relatively densely populated portions of the Hollywood, East Hollywood and Los Feliz neighborhoods. LADOT's Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project is planned to extend along Hollywood from Gower Street to Lyman Place. This stretch of Hollywood would be the first protected bike lane in Soto-Martinez District 13. Protected bike lanes have already been approved in the city's 2015 mobility plan. The new bike lanes would be located just east of the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the city plans to ride tepidly. Heart of Hollywood Project. This project, developed largely under Soto-Martinez's anti-bike predecessor, secured significant funding for Metro bikes/pedals with designs that do little for bike/pedal safety. A few blocks east of the current Hollywood Boulevard safety and mobility project, advocates are pushing for Sunset4All traffic safety improvements, which would include protected bike lanes. The proposed bicycle and pedestrian improvements would connect directly to the Hollywood/Western subway station on the Metro B line and would be within walking distance of the Hollywood/Vine and Sunset/Vermont stations. Hollywood Boulevard. project area – via LADOT fact sheet A LADOT project description sheet notes that this part of Hollywood Boulevard has experienced "a series of serious accidents" in which "56 people were killed or seriously injured between 2010 and 2019." Among them was Toms Galvan Muoz killed in May 2015. Muoz was cycling through Hollywood in a marked crosswalk on Hobart Avenue in broad afternoon daylight when a driver hit him, throwing the cyclist into a parked car. Muoz was pronounced dead at the scene. During a virtual public meeting last week, LADOT shared its proposed designs for new protected bike lanes. To improve safety, LADOT plans to remove one lane of traffic (called a road diet) on some sections and eliminate on-street parking on others. LADOT Hollywood Blvd slide showing parking protected bike lanes and lane reduction – in the easternmost portion of the project. Image via Twitter feed @LA_DOTr (LADOT has not yet made the presentation publicly available. Streetsblog requested the presentation and will likely add more images and details to this post if the city responds.) LADOT Hollywood Blvd slide showing bike lanes protected by plastic bollards and removal of on-street parking in the westernmost portion of the project. In addition to the bike lane reduction, LADOT plans speed tables, hardening left turns and paint and bollard improvements at the Hollywood/Vermont intersection. According to Councilman Soto-Martinez's newsletter, the Hollywood Boulevard town hall was the "best-attended virtual event" since Soto-Martinez took office. The council office noted that more than 200 people attended and that "more than 80 percent of speakers expressed some level of support for the project." LADOT is currently finalizing plans for the project and will coordinate implementation with future street resurfacing.

