



Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) reported year-over-year revenue growth of 97% to $314.2 million, surpassing its record consensus of $301.8 million. The stock price rose after the results. A GAAP EPS loss of ($4.91) and adjusted EPS loss of ($1.59) versus positive earnings of $1.95 a year ago fell short of the level consensus loss of $(0.80). The Sphere segment reported revenue of $167.8 million. The MSG Networks segment reported total revenue of $146.4 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year. Adjusted operating income was $51.4 million versus ($13.2) million. MSG Networks reported adjusted operating income of $37.3 million and Sphere reported adjusted operating income of $14.1 million. Read also: Las Vegas Sphere Welcomes New Band and Anticipates Super Bowl LVIII Boost: Could Grateful Dead Fans Have Fun? The company held 627.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2023. MSG Networks is now more than halfway through the 2023-24 NBA and NHL regular seasons, marking the first year of availability of MSG+, MSG Networks' direct-to-consumer subscription and authenticated streaming service. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James L. Dolan said, “With positive adjusted operating income for the Sphere segment in our first full quarter of operations in Las Vegas, our initial results are beginning to prove this thesis, and we remain confident in the global opportunities ahead. Price action: SPHR shares were trading up 7.23% at $37.97 at last check on Monday. Photo via Shutterstock “ACTIVE INVESTORS’ SECRET WEAPON” Boost your stock market game with the #1 “news and everything else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now! Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga? This item What's happening with Sphere Entertainment Stock Monday? originally appeared on Benzinga.com 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/whats-going-sphere-entertainment-stock-191808875.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos