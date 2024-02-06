'Happy Days' Star Ron Howard Bans Daughter Bryce Dallas From Being a Child Actress





Ron Howard has explored the many avenues of show business, diversifying his portfolio over six decades in the spotlight. Having started his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Howard is now a producer and director. Her daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, a distinguished actress and director, followed a similar trajectory. However, in a recent interview, she revealed a significant difference in their stories. “I think if I had the chance to act when I was younger, I would have taken it. But I wasn't allowed to,” she told People magazine. Bryce had a much later start than her father, landing her first role in a feature film in 2004, when she was in her 20s. “My parents were very firm on that boundary, they weren’t going to support anyone who wanted to become a child actor.” RON HOWARD REVEALS WHY ANXIETY DURING 'HAPPY DAYS' CHARACTER FONZIE LEADED TO HAIR LOSS: 'I KEPT EVERYTHING INSIDE' The “Happy Days” actor and his wife Cheryl have four children together, including Bryce. “I'm really glad they did that because when I started acting, it took me a while to make a living. To be able to say, 'Oh, OK. I can actually support myself with that,'” she said. the catch. Although an acting career might not come to fruition for several years, Bryce remembers her parents being supportive of other career paths. “I started working as a weekend waitress in a delicatessen and it was fantastic,” she recalls. “Because I was 14, I needed a waiver from my parents to be able to get paid, and honestly, I was like, 'This is awesome.'” LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I just wanted to work in the world, then I worked in an allergy center on an assembly line in a factory, then as a babysitter, nanny, dog walker and all that,” she said. explain. In 2002, things changed for Bryce, then a student at New York University's Tisch School of Arts. Booking roles on Broadway, she left school and was eventually cast by M. Night Shyamalan in his second feature film, “The Village.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Since then, she has starred in films such as “The Help” and the “Jurassic World” franchise. Of her work in Hollywood, she told People, “It's so wonderful to be able to work in an industry with family members, at least for me, because I'm not alone in this.”

