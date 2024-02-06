California storm: Atmospheric river sends debris into Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain on parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks down slopes dotted with multimillion-dollar homes as people living in Homeless encampments in many parts of the city were rushing for shelter. security.

About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening.

The storm was the second fueled by a atmospheric river to hit the state within a matter of days.

Almost all of Southern California was under flash flood advisories and watches, including the Los Angeles area, where between 5 and 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain fell. and more was expected, according to the National Weather Service. At the downtown measuring station, 6.7 inches of rain had fallen as of Monday afternoon, nearly half the annual average of 14.25 inches. This is already the third wettest two-day period since 1877, the service said.

Search and rescue officers investigate a car surrounded by floodwaters as heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to swell, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, California. The vehicle was uninhabited. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Rescue workers help a boater, left, after his sailboat drifted into a breakwater while dragging its anchor, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

So far, authorities have attributed three deaths to the storm that first hit Northern California. Crews were rescuing people from fast-moving waters in various areas of Southern California on Monday.

Among those rescued were two homeless people who spent the night on a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

They were cold and exhausted after a night spent on this small patch of land in the middle of the river, said Capt. Nathan Lopez of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. A dog and two cats were also rescued.

At a press conference, authorities announced that the intensity of the rains would decrease on Tuesday, but the threat of flooding remained high.

The ground is extremely saturated, oversaturated, said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles. It is not able to hold additional water before slipping. It will not take much rain for additional landslides, mudslides, rockslides and other debris flows to occur.

Near the Hollywood Hills, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household items into Studio City, damaging at least two homes, city officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated.

It looks like a river that has been there for years, said Keki Mingus, whose nearby homes were damaged. I've never seen anything like it.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 1,000 firefighters were dealing with 49 debris flows, 130 reports of flooding, a half-dozen structure fires and several rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles.

A sign warns motorists of severe weather on California State Route 2 (SR-2) in Los Angeles, Sunday, February 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Fallen trees and power lines block a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Drake Livingston, who lives in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, was watching a movie around midnight when a friend alerted him to flooding.

“We looked outside and there's a foot and a half of running water, and it's starting to seep in through the doors,” said Livingston, whose car was found submerged in several feet of mud that morning.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid driving, warning of fallen trees and power lines on flooded roads.

It was already the third wettest two-day period on record in downtown Los Angeles as of Monday afternoon and some were still getting lower, said Dave Bruno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. The region was also on track to receive about half of its annual rainfall in a single storm. The department has kept records downtown since 1877.

A resident tries to protect his home as floodwaters rise during a rainstorm, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

It's something that will be remembered for a while, based on the numbers alone, Bruno said.

The shelters were adding beds for the city's homeless population, which numbers nearly 75,000 people.

Tony Sanz spent the night in a city park before seeking higher ground at dawn as floodwaters rose around his tent.

It rained last night, he said Monday afternoon, crouching in a tarpaulin-covered tent on a sidewalk outside a supermarket. He saw the cloudy sky during a break in the showers and wondered: Is that it? I hope that's it.

Not yet, according to forecasters.

The weather service predicts up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of precipitation over southern California's coastal areas and valleys, with 14 inches (35 centimeters) possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

At a news conference Monday, officials reported several spills, including the release of about 5 million gallons of raw sewage into the Rancho Dominguez area around Compton. Most of the untreated sewage flowed into a canal leading to the Pacific Ocean, and the city closed a 7.27-mile stretch of Long Beach to recreational swimming.

Earlier in the day, travelers waded through several inches of floodwater as they rushed to catch a train at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Most Los Angeles public schools remained open, but some districts were closed. The weather also caused a rare early closure of Disneyland.

Over the weekend, the storm flooded streets, toppled trees and sparked water rescues across the San Francisco Bay area.

The dead included two men killed by falling trees Sunday in Carmichael, a Sacramento suburb, and Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County. Police were investigating the death of another man in Yuba City, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, who was found under a redwood tree in his backyard on Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of coastal Southern California, while emergency shelters were opened.

Off the coast of Long Beach, 19 people were rescued Sunday after the 40-foot sailboat they were traveling in lost its mast amid high winds, said Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Heavy snow was falling across the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

Much of the state was still drying out from the first river-fueled atmospheric storm that blew through last week. Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The two atmospheric rivers were called Pineapple Express because they originated near Hawaii.

Since last winter, 46 atmospheric rivers have made landfall on the U.S. West Coast, pulling the state out of a years-long drought, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanographies. Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. Nine were classified as strong, two as extreme and one as exceptional.

___

Watson reported from San Diego, Michael R. Blood and Eugene Garcia in Los Angeles and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.