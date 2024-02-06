Alia and Ranbir to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding? | Bollywood





Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding is likely to be a star-studded affair. Recently, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from rehearsals in Gujarat for Anant's pre-wedding surfaced online. It seems that the Bollywood couple will have a special performance during the wedding festivities. Read also : Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they dance to Animal Jamal Kudu song at Filmfare Awards Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are likely to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with Anant Ambani The video was from Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani will take place. In the video, Anant is seen with Ranbir and Alia as he shows them the room arrangements. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Both Ranbir and Alia looked casual as they talked to Anant and walked past a corridor. On Saturday evening, Ranbir and Alia were photographed at the Mumbai airport. They were with their daughter Raha Kapoor. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married in March. They had announced last month, “We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika and Anants at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from March 1 to 3, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world's largest refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, we have planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a bustling green community, thriving with flowers and fruits, and home to the largest mango orchard in Asia! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly maintained this complex. in a haven of care and compassion for more than thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We can't wait to have you with us as we celebrate the start of Radhika and Anants' wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with joy, fun and adventure. We look forward to welcoming you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Sincerely, Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged last year in Rajasthan in a private ceremony. Later, they threw a grand party in Mumbai, attended by several celebrities, including Alia and Ranbir. Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also attended the celebrations along with Ayan Mukerji, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow ourWhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

