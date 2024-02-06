Dwayne Johnson canceled by millions and leaves Hollywood

It's been a while since Dwayne Johnson received this much backlash, and it comes just after his departure from Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson first rose to prominence as a professional wrestler in WWE, where his charisma and athleticism made him a fan favorite. Transitioning into acting, Johnson quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood with roles in films like The Scorpion King (2002) and Fast Five (2011). His versatility as an actor has allowed him to take on a wide range of roles, ranging from action-packed blockbusters like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) to more dramatic fare such as Pain and gain (2013).

Now, The Rock is experiencing strange backlash over a decision that most believe would bring him intense support: his return to WWE.

Although Johnson technically had a six-second match against Erick Rowan in 2016, his last “real” match took place at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena in 2013. Since then, there have been several rumors about when he might return on the ring for another. match, but they never came to fruition. That is, until now.

Dwayne Johnson returned to WWE last week and watched his cousin, Roman Reigns, confirm his return to the ring. Shortly after, WWE confirmed that Johnson and Roman Reigns would face off in the squared circle for WrestleMania XL, most likely with the WWE Title on the line. The only problem? For months, WWE had been developing a storyline for Cody Rhodes – son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes – to main event WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes has quickly become one of the most popular wrestlers in the business today, selling more merchandise than any other wrestler in the industry this year, and many believed that next April would prove to be his “WrestleMania moment.” . However, with the return of Dwayne Johnson and the resumption of the main event, it is suspended, and many fans are not happy about it.

“And why should I respect Dwayne Johnson? he had his catchmania moments in the early 2000s and 10 years ago. he paved the way a long time ago. I don't need to respect him for his actions anymore! said @goldenbalor on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan said he didn't even want to see the storyline play out.

“Let him play” is exactly the type of fan mindset that made WWE a lame product for years. we've let it play for 2 years and we're finally ready to reap the rewards of that wait. Dwayne Johnson came and took it from Cody, the fans and the company,” XugoOnX said.

As the spokesperson for the IWC, I grant you permission to BOO Dwayne Johnson out of every WWE arena in which he appears. Our contempt for The Rock's decision must be heard SING 'ROCKY SUCKS' every time his washed ass gets on the mic SING “WE WANT CODY” every time he's in the ring THE JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR IWC (@JobberNationTV) February 3, 2024

Millions of other wrestling fans on social media also took issue with the decision. A report states that Johnson's main event with Roman Reigns took place earlier in January when he made a deal to join the TKO board.

Dave Meltzer says the decision to go with Reigns vs. The Rock was taken on January 3. That means WWE had Cody Rhodes win the Rumble, then point Reigns for… Nothing? Hmm… (WOR) pic.twitter.com/28VAoa25ZR Wrestling Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 5, 2024

Despite the backlash, Dwayne Johnson still has a multitude of supporters. His merchandise sales have exploded since his return to WWE, and there's no doubt that he's had an impact on the company that only a few other names in wrestling history can boast of.

Fans have always been calling for Johnson to return to the ring, and while some aren't happy to see it come at the expense of Cody Rhodes, there's no doubt that having his name on the show will sell more tickets and will increase the audience. Numbers.

What do you think of this controversy surrounding Dwayne Johnson?