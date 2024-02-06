What should be Toronto Public Health's priorities? Now is your chance to give your opinion

While Toronto faces a toxic drug crisis and climb in homeless the city's public health agency is working to develop a new strategic plan that will guide it over the next four years.

The strategic plan will define key priorities from 2024 to 2028 and help guide public health decision-making, according to a news release from Toronto Public Health (TPBH). The previous plan was scheduled to end in 2019, but was extended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development of the new plan is led by the Council. Alejandra Bravo (Ward 9). She says the plan is more than just a provincial requirement, it's a way to decide what success for the agency will look like.

“With the really significant crises of the opioid crisis, the lack of affordable housing and the growing unhoused population, it's a good opportunity to really look at ourselves as a city and see where we want to go.” , Bravo said.

“It starts with a better, broader vision.”

The in-person public consultation will begin at city hall Monday at 9:30 a.m., when the strategic plan development committee will meet.

Residents can register to speak at this meeting or attend a drop-in session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A survey is also available online until March 17.

Development of the plan is led by the Council. Alejandra Bravo, who said the plan is more than just a provincial requirement, it's a way to decide what success for the agency will look like. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The city will also release a guide explaining how people can hold their own conversations about their strategic plan in a space more convenient to them than City Hall. People can then submit group comments via email.

It is important that the plan extends beyond the next municipal elections in 2026, said the councilor. Chris Moise (ward 13), who chairs the health board.

“Things tend to start and stop around election time,” he said. “But the world doesn’t stop because of this.”

Drug crisis must be priority, advocate says

Part of what will inform strategy development is Toronto's decision population health profile , a 2023 report that provides insight into the city's health. The profile says overdose deaths reached a record 591 in 2021, according to the profile.

He notes that all of these deaths were preventable and that discrimination was preventing people from accessing services.

The most recent available data on opioid poisoning deaths comes from the provincial coroner's office, which reported 228 in the first two quarters of 2023. In comparison, there were 301 deaths in the set of 2019.

Zo Dodd, co-organizer of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, hopes the city's toxic drug crisis will be specifically mentioned in the plan. But she says she fears that the loudest voices during public consultations will have the biggest say.

“The people who would be affected by the crisis of toxic drug deaths, those who would be at risk of death, those who are poor, those who live on the streets, those who live in encampments. These people are so dehumanized that their voices are “It’s not taken on the same level as everyone else,” Dodd said.

Zo Dodd, co-organizer of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, hopes the city's toxic drug crisis will be specifically mentioned in the plan. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

She says that whatever the direction of strategic planning, the people who are struggling the most must be prioritized.

Dodd wants to see supervised consumption sites available to everyone and focus on data-driven solutions. She says that could include providing 24-hour supervised consumption services in places where the most overdoses occur. There are currently 10 safe consumption sites in the city.

Dodd also wants better treatment for those living in encampments, who have limited access to health care and could face discrimination in health care settings.

Addiction services are a provincial responsibility, Moise said. Of the city's existing consumption sites, TPH says six are provincially funded. Moise says TPH is advocating for provincial support.

“But ultimately it falls on our doorstep as a city,” he said.