Entertainment
What should be Toronto Public Health's priorities? Now is your chance to give your opinion
While Toronto faces a toxic drug crisis and climb in homelessthe city's public health agency is working to develop a new strategic plan that will guide it over the next four years.
The strategic plan will define key priorities from 2024 to 2028 and help guide public health decision-making, according to a news release from Toronto Public Health (TPBH). The previous plan was scheduled to end in 2019, but was extended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The development of the new plan is led by the Council. Alejandra Bravo (Ward 9). She says the plan is more than just a provincial requirement, it's a way to decide what success for the agency will look like.
“With the really significant crises of the opioid crisis, the lack of affordable housing and the growing unhoused population, it's a good opportunity to really look at ourselves as a city and see where we want to go.” , Bravo said.
“It starts with a better, broader vision.”
The in-person public consultation will begin at city hall Monday at 9:30 a.m., when the strategic plan development committee will meet.
Residents can register to speak at this meeting or attend a drop-in session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A survey is also available online until March 17.
The city will also release a guide explaining how people can hold their own conversations about their strategic plan in a space more convenient to them than City Hall. People can then submit group comments via email.
It is important that the plan extends beyond the next municipal elections in 2026, said the councilor. Chris Moise (ward 13), who chairs the health board.
“Things tend to start and stop around election time,” he said. “But the world doesn’t stop because of this.”
Drug crisis must be priority, advocate says
Part of what will inform strategy development is Toronto's decision population health profile, a 2023 report that provides insight into the city's health. The profile says overdose deaths reached a record 591 in 2021, according to the profile.
He notes that all of these deaths were preventable and that discrimination was preventing people from accessing services.
The most recent available data on opioid poisoning deaths comes from the provincial coroner's office, which reported 228 in the first two quarters of 2023. In comparison, there were 301 deaths in the set of 2019.
Zo Dodd, co-organizer of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, hopes the city's toxic drug crisis will be specifically mentioned in the plan. But she says she fears that the loudest voices during public consultations will have the biggest say.
“The people who would be affected by the crisis of toxic drug deaths, those who would be at risk of death, those who are poor, those who live on the streets, those who live in encampments. These people are so dehumanized that their voices are “It’s not taken on the same level as everyone else,” Dodd said.
She says that whatever the direction of strategic planning, the people who are struggling the most must be prioritized.
Dodd wants to see supervised consumption sites available to everyone and focus on data-driven solutions. She says that could include providing 24-hour supervised consumption services in places where the most overdoses occur. There are currently 10 safe consumption sites in the city.
Dodd also wants better treatment for those living in encampments, who have limited access to health care and could face discrimination in health care settings.
Addiction services are a provincial responsibility, Moise said. Of the city's existing consumption sites, TPH says six are provincially funded. Moise says TPH is advocating for provincial support.
“But ultimately it falls on our doorstep as a city,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/toronto-public-health-strategic-plan-consultation-1.7103113
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What should be Toronto Public Health's priorities? Now is your chance to give your opinion
- Gap Inc. hires American fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director WSOC TV
- King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed
- Experts lament the serious deterioration in the health of children under five in the UK | children
- investors mull interest rate outlook
- London police apologize for delay in World Juniors sexual assault case
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from all-time high as rate cuts seem further away | national news
- Snapchat lays off 10% of its global workforce
- The 2023 earthquake in Türkiye and Syria: a report on Oxfam's response to the disaster
- Turkey mourns tens of thousands of deaths, surrounded by ruins from last year's earthquake
- Kandi Burruss' 2024 Grammy Awards Dress Details and Photos
- Google invests in sports virtual reality startup StatusPro