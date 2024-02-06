The City of Lights celebrates the Year of the Dragon





The Perth Chinese New Year Fair will take place on February 10 and 11 across Northbridge

City of Perth sponsors Chung Wah Association Chinese New Year Fair Chinese lion dancers, tasty street food, cultural performances and bustling market stalls will welcome the Year of the Dragon to the city of Perth on February 10 and 11. Starting on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m. in Piazza Northbridge, the Chung Wah Association will host an unveiling ceremony for a one-of-a-kind dragon sculpture.

The festivities continue on Sunday February 11 with the Perth Chinese New Year Fair from 12pm to 9pm. The fair will take place on the streets of Northbridge with performances, children's activities, street food, dragon and lion dances and a multicultural concert. Two stages at Northbridge Piazza and Yagan Square Amphitheater will host cultural performances throughout the day.

City of Perth Mayor Basil Zempilas said the city was proud to once again sponsor the Chung Wah Association's Chinese New Year Fair celebrations across the weekend.

“We have been a long-standing partner of this renowned annual cultural event, which continues to grow in popularity,” said Mr. Zempilas.

“Our Chinese community is one of our city's greatest assets and we are extremely proud of the ties we have with China, particularly our special relationships with our sister cities of Nanjing and Chengdu.

“Thank you to Chung Wah Association for organizing this wonderful celebration every year. It’s a festival the whole family can enjoy and a privilege for the wider Perth community to experience the culture and traditions that the Lunar New Year brings.

“On behalf of the City of Perth, I wish you all a happy and prosperous Year of the Dragon. »

Lunar New Year festivities will continue throughout the month thanks to the city of Perth.

Chinese Lion Dancers will perform at Murray Street Mall every weekday at noon from February 12-23. Red lanterns will also adorn the city's shopping centers and the streets of Northbridge throughout the month.

Learn more about Lunar New Year and find out what's happening on visitperth.com ENDS Published by: [email protected]

