Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon turn love story upside down in new Bollywood film

Hot on the heels Fighterdirector Siddharth Anand's big-budget riff on Tony Scotts Top Gun is the second costliest film of the year for the Hindi film industry.

Writing duo Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshis make their directorial debut, There was such an illusion in my body, is also the first major Bollywood film to be released in UAE cinemas this year, after Anand's aerial action drama was banned from release in GCC countries.

In Sah and Joshi's film, Shahid Kapoor plays Aryan, whose relationship and eventual marriage to Sifra (Kriti Sanon) is turned upside down when he discovers that she is a humanoid android. While the logline might give it the broad label of a sci-fi romantic comedy, Kapoor, who was in Dubai on Saturday with Sanon, feels uncomfortable pigeonholing it.

The romcom tag tends to give a different idea, says Kapoor The National. It's a very wholesome, family-friendly film with many genre elements. It's a high concept, sure, but you could say there are aspects of romance and comedy.

The actor, who has a long history of romance having kicked off his career with the coming-of-age romantic comedy Ishq Vishk (2003), wanted to return to the genre with something exciting.

He explains: It's not like I don't want to, but when a genre becomes popular, everyone tries to make that kind of movie because they think that's what works. But that’s what’s killing him, you know?

With There's such confusion in my bodyKapoor feels that he and the makers have found a way to bring it back that feels very fresh and different.

Sanon expresses similar sentiments, saying she is excited to do something original and one of a kind. She plays a humanoid android whose creator names her Sifra, which stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.

Kriti Sanon plays a humanoid android whose creator names her Sifra. Photo: Maddock Films

There is a very fine balance between his humanity and his artifice; how human can she be for Aryan to fall in love with her, or for you to buy into this love story and support them? she says. For the narrative to work, she adds, the audience must develop a kind of cognitive dissonance, keeping in mind the pre-existing knowledge that they are not human after all.

There are some things that Sifra can do that can be very human, but ultimately she is a transformer. So the way she reacts and responds should make it seem like the feedback is coming from a flea. The simulation must be credible.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor play the lead roles in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Photo: Maddock Films

To prepare, Sanon says his process involved digging through his film library to find similar characters. Spike Jonzes Her was the closest I could find, but it's only a voice. Sure, she's a great voice, but it was much harder trying to reconcile her as a person with a face, body, or expressions. So I went with what I could do and how I wanted to play it.

In an example of art imitating life, There's such confusion in my body will be released eight years after roboticist David Hansons' first public launch of Sophia, called the social robot. The humanoid also appeared publicly during the film's press conference and later at a fan event at Dubai's Global Village.

Sanon, who revealed during the panel that Sophia could have been one of the film's inspirations, reflects on humanity's relationship with technology.

Shahid Kapoor says Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is more than a romantic comedy. Photo: Maddock Films

We spend a lot more time with phones than with people, she says, but we don't realize how rapidly technology's influence is growing in our lives.

Kapoor agrees, pointing to social media as one of the many aspects of technology that are more projections than reality.

We normalize a lot of things these days, he says. We are in the era of standardization. But you have to know how far you have to go. This is a question I hope audiences will ask themselves after the credits roll.

Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia and is produced by Dinesh Vijan at his studio Maddock Films. The film will be released in cinemas across the UAE on Thursday.

Updated: February 6, 2024, 3:04 a.m.