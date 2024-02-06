Entertainment
Complete list of 2023 Dorian Film Awards nominations – The Hollywood Reporter
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the nominees for the 15th Dorian Film Awards and Searchlight's All of us strangers leads the nominations with nine.
The drama written and directed by Andrew Haigh earned nominations for Film of the Year, LGBTQ Film of the Year and Genre Film of the Year, with Haigh also landing nominations for Best Director and Best scenario. Andrew Scott was nominated for his lead performance, while Claire Foy and Paul Mescal are both nominated for best supporting performance. (The Dorians acting categories are gender neutral, with 10 contenders in both categories.)
Following All of us strangers'the responsible party is Warner Bros.' barbiewhich garnered seven nominations, including Film of the Year, Best Director for Greta Gerwig (also nominated for writing the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best movie soundtrack.
The other three films nominated for the year are those from Netflix. May DecemberA24 Past lives and Searchlight Poor things. Nominated alongside All of us strangers for LGBTQ film of the year are those of Amazon MGM Studios DownMUBI Passagesthat of Netflix Rustin and Amazon MGM Studios' Salt burn.
Many Oscar nominees have received Dorian tributes for their performances: RustinIt's Colman Domingo, Flower Moon Killersit's Lily Gladstone, Poor things“Emma Stone, The color purpleThis is Danielle Brooks, Anatomy of a fallThis is Sandra Hüller, NyadIt's Jodie Foster, OppenheimerCillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. and Leftovers“Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Other acting nominees include performances overlooked by the Academy, including MoniqueIt's Trace Lysette, Past lives“Greta Lee, Salt burnThis is Rosamund Pike and May DecemberThey are Charles Melton and Natalie Portman.
GALECA has added three new categories to the Dorians lineup this year: LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year, Non-English Language LGBTQ Film of the Year, and Genre Film of the Year.
GALECA will announce the winners of the 15th Dorian Film Awards on Monday February 26.
The full list of nominations follows.
Movie of the year
All of us strangers (Projector)
barbie (Warner Bros.)
May December (Netflix)
Past lives (A24)
Poor things (Projector)
LGBTQ Film of the Year
All of us strangers (Projector)
Down (MGM)
Passages (MUBI, SBS)
Rustin (Netflix)
Salt burn (Amazon MGM)
Director of the year
Greta Gerwig, barbie (Warner Bros.)
Andrew Haigh, All of us strangers (Projector)
Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)
Céline Chanson, Past lives (A24)
Scenario of the year
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, barbie (Warner Bros.)
Samy Burch, May December (Netflix)
Andrew Haigh, All of us strangers (Projector)
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a fall (NEON)
Céline Chanson, Past lives (A24)
LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year
Andrew Haigh, All of us strangers (Projector)
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a fall (NEON)
Dustin Lance Black and Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix)
Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (BAD)
Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Down (MGM)
Non-English Film of the Year
Anatomy of a fall (NEON)
The boy and the heron (GKIDS, Toho)
Godzilla minus one (that)
Past lives (A24)
The area of interest (A24)
Non-English LGBTQ Film of the Year
A fire (Janus Films, Sideshow)
Anatomy of a fall (NEON)
Cassandra (Amazon MGM)
Monster (Well, go USA, Gaga, Toho)
Rotting in the sun (BAD)
Little-known film of the year
To an exceptional film worthy of greater attention
Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret (Lions Gate)
Monique (IFC)
Origin (NEON)
Theater camp (Projector)
One thousand and one (Targeted features)
Cinematic Performance of the Year
Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix)
Paul Giamatti, Leftovers (Targeted features)
Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers (Apple)
Sandra Hueller, Anatomy of a fall (NEON)
Greta Lee, Past lives (A24)
Trace Lysette, Monique (IFC)
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal)
Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix)
Andrew Scott, All of us strangers (Projector)
Emma Stone, Poor things (Projector)
Supporting Cinematographic Performance of the Year
Danielle Brooks, The color purple (Warner Bros.)
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal)
Jodie Foster, Nyad (Netflix)
Claire Foy, All of us strangers (Projector)
Ryan Gosling, barbie (Warner Bros.)
Rachel McAdams, Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret (Lions Gate)
Charles Melton, May December (Netflix)
Paul Mescal, All of us strangers (Projector)
Rosamund Pike, Salt burn (Amazon MGM)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Leftovers (Targeted features)
Documentary of the year
American Symphony (Netflix)
Beyond utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events)
Kokomo Town (Magnolia)
Still Photo: A Michael J. Fox Film (Apple TV+)
20 days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Everyone (Targeted features)
Going to Mars: the Nikki Giovanni project (HBO, Confluent Films)
Kokomo Town (Magnolia)
Little Richard: I am everything (Magnolia)
Orlando, my political biography (Janus Film, Sideshow)
Animated film of the year
The boy and the heron (GKIDS, Toho)
Elementary (Disney)
Nimone (Netflix, Annapurna)
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (Sony)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Primordial)
Genre film of the year
For excellence in science fiction, fantasy and horror
All of us strangers (Projector)
Godzilla minus one (that)
M3GAN (Universal)
Poor things (Projector)
Talk to me (A24)
Film Music of the Year
barbie —Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.)
The boy and the heron —Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS, Toho)
The color purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers et al. (Warner Bros.)
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal)
The area of interest —Mica Levi (A24)
Visually Striking Film of the Year
Asteroid City (Targeted features)
barbie (Warner Bros.)
Oppenheimer (Universal)
Poor things (Projector)
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (Sony)
Campiest movie
barbie (Warner Bros.)
Down (MGM)
Dicks: the musical (A24)
M3GAN (Universal)
Salt burn (Amazon MGM)
“Were Savage About you!” Rising Star Award
Ayo Edebiri
Lily Gladstone
Jacob Elordi
Charles Melton
Dominique Sessa
Wilde Artist Prize
To a truly revolutionary force in entertainment
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Greta Gerwig
Lily Gladstone
Todd Haynes
GALECA LGBTQIA+ Cinema Pioneer Award
To create art that inspires empathy, truth and fairness
Colman Domingo
Jodie Foster
Andrew Haigh
Todd Haynes
Andrew Scott
