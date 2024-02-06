News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood begins its 2024 season of Drag Story Hour on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. with drag artist Miss Barbie-Q in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Program participation is free, RSVPs are not required. Drag Story Hour is a series of Saturday morning story readings by drag performers for children of all ages, presented by the City of West Hollywood in partnership with the West Hollywood Library. The program aims to create a safe and welcoming space for children and their families to explore the beauty of diversity, acceptance and self-expression. All Drag Story Hour events in the 2024 season are scheduled to take place on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. Mark your calendars for future Drag Story Hour 2024 events: Saturday, April 13, 2024; Saturday June 29, 2024; Saturday August 10, 2024; Saturday October 5, 2024, 11 a.m.; and Saturday December 7, 2024. Consult the LA County Public Library Events calendar for updates. Drag Story Hour was created by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions in San Francisco in 2015. In 2017, the City of West Hollywood, through its Arts Division, funded the first Drag Story Hour at the West Hollywood Library , part of the LA County Public Library. . The West Hollywood Drag Story Hour series is produced by Pickle the Drag Queen, who was recently named the city of West Hollywood's first Drag Laureate. Pickle is one of only two Drag winners in the United States. The City of West Hollywood offers a wide range of arts programs, including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), arts grants for individuals and nonprofit arts organizations, City Poet Laureate, Drag Laureate, Free Theater in the Parks , Library Exhibitions and Programming, Summer and Winter Sounds, WeHo Reads, WeHo Pride Arts Festival (formerly called One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival), and Urban Art Program (permanent public art). More information at: www.weho.org/arts. For more information please email [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

