





1. “Har Dil” Who will love you ” – Every heart will love:

This classic song is about love, which fits with Libra's romantic and balanced nature. The words speak of a heart that loves, that's what Pound sterling like having balanced and harmonious relationships.

2. “Ae Mere Humsafar” – Baazigar:

This heartfelt melody captures Libra's desire for companionship and connection. The words express the desire for a supportive partner, reflecting Libra's love of understanding and sharing experiences.

3. “The Journey of Life Mein” – Aap Ki Kasam:

This timeless song reflects the thoughtful and philosophical side of Libra. The words speak to the journey of life, what Libras do in search of balance and meaning in their experiences.

4. “Yeah Jo Mohabbat Hai” – Kati Patang:

The gentle melody of this song captures the affectionate and charming nature of Libra. The words speak of the beauty of love, which fits with Libra's appreciation for the pleasurable aspects of relationships.

5.” Yeah Sham Mastani ” -Kati Patang:

This calming song reflects Libra's love of elegance and beauty. The words create the image of a peaceful evening, which reflects Libra's taste for refined and beautiful environments.

6.” Tchoukar to my man” – Yaarana:

This old gem resonates with Libra's sentimental and caring nature. The words express deep emotions and connection, reflecting Libra's desire for harmonious and emotionally fulfilling relationships.

