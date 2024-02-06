2024 Grammy Awards Show Review – The Hollywood Reporter

For music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards still struggle to overcome their banality. In previous years, the series seemed to be in a confused search for meaning. An identity crisis brought on by years of snubs and accelerated by the pandemic led comedian Trevor Noah to admit in 2022 that the event was “a concert where we give out awards.”

This feeling still holds true two years later. With most categories left to an energetic but sparsely attended pre-show ceremony, the main telecast feels like a grueling exhibition and a hotbed of contradictions. To watch the Grammys in 2024 is to witness an emphasis on fun without much actual evidence.

This is partly due to forces that have changed the way people consume awards shows. Is it worth subscribing again to watch a three-hour-plus showcase, especially if you can watch the cut-and-cut highlights on your favorite social platform the next day? Probably not. But most of the problems stem from a conflict between eroded trust (on the part of viewers) and desperate courtship (on the part of the Academy). Representatives of the institution invoke the radical roots and unifying power of music, but what is exposed is an ultimately deflating commercial reality.

Noah returned as host this year, and his presence quickly proved to be the only consistent element in an uneven affair. The evening started on a high note with a performance of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. The latter's engaging cover was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, and in a pre-recorded video, the North Carolina singer discussed the song's importance to his development as an artist. His admiration for Chapman, who won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1989, was clear in the looks he gave her during their performance. Another highlight, Annie Lennox's moving tribute to Sinéad O'Connor, who died in July 2023, during the In Memoriam part of the show. She ended her performance with a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, one of the rare testimonies of the evening in the face of the escalation of violence in the region, where the Palestinian death toll has increased. above 27,000.

Other heartfelt moments revolved around the TV show's vague theme of women reigning supreme. The predominance of female artists is reflected in nominations in major categories and performances. Victoria Monét won Best New Artist for her striking album Jaguar IIand used his time on stage to recognize the journey he's taken over the years to win this trophy.

In pre-recorded interviews, SZA and Miley Cyrus reflected on their nominated works, with their stories both emphasizing the theme of embracing the winding path of self-discovery. Before performing a fun medley of “Snooze” and “Kill Bill,” SZA opened up about the five years she spent working hard. SOS, which won Best Progressive R&B Album. A similar thread of hard work and personal growth shines through Cyrus' remarks. Her post-divorce anthem “Flowers” ​​won best pop solo performance and the coveted record of the year.

When Billie Eilish performed “What Was I Made For,” which was named song of the year, the telecast seemed to focus more on female empowerment — a focus that made the contradictions within the show more obvious. Take for example the Impact Award named in honor of Dr. Dre, a figure dogged by his alleged history of assault and yet continually honored and given space by the Academy. Even though Jay-Z – this year's winner – accepted the award with his daughter by his side and used his moment on stage to call out the Grammys for their snobbery, the awards' lack of self-awareness in this regard has a deterrent effect. .

Joni Mitchell's fine performance in “Both Sides Now” struck a chord of similar dissonance. Two years ago, the singer removed her songs from Spotify to protest the platform's contribution to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, but tonight's show didn't even touch on the current crisis caused by the pandemic.

After Noah's monologue, which joked in part about Universal Music Group's decision to remove his music from TikTok, as well as the exploitative relationship between Spotify and artists, the show proceeded predictably. The three-hour-plus runtime only contributed to the feeling that the telecast was a test of endurance. The grueling length made it difficult, for example, to fully appreciate performances like that of Burna Boy, Brandy and 21 Savage (“Sittin' on Top of the World”), which took place later in the evening. The focus was on the usual suspects, with extra airtime given to Taylor Swift's reactions. The artist took advantage of his 13th Grammy Award (best pop vocal album for Midnights) to announce his next album.

This year's TV show, more than usual, felt like a studied affair — an obligation sometimes reinforced by a few surprising moments. I couldn't help but compare this to the pre-show ceremony, where most of the awards were handed out. Even with its quirks and hiccups, this show — streamed on the Grammys website — was driven by its honesty, heart and clear commitment to celebrating artists. The main show could learn a thing or two.