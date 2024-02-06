Entertainment
Film review: Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” is sublime
Wim Wenders' Perfect Days is set among the crowded Tokyo skyscrapers and quiet city parks that Hirayama (Kji Yakusho) passes through daily as part of his job cleaning public toilets. But where the film really lies is the face of Yakusho.
In this gently sublime film, Hirayama emerges from his humble apartment each morning and looks up to the sky with a smile radiating gratitude. Hirayama says little throughout Wenders' quiet, everyday film. Not much happens. Yet Yakusho’s warm presence speaks volumes in a film where less can profoundly mean more.
Wenders, the 78-year-old German filmmaker, has long had a preference for struggling loners. Think Harry Dean Stanton's dusty drifter in Paris, Texas, or Bruno Ganz's terminally ill man in The American Friend. But the Wenders film Perfect Days is most remembered for is Wings of Desire, where melancholic angels watched over Cold War-era Berlin and spoke of bearing witness day after day for eternity. Perfect Days has no such supernatural element, but its look is also attuned to what is beautiful and meaningful in everyday life.
Every morning, Hirayama wakes up, puts on his blue jumpsuit, and carefully wraps a white towel around his neck. He drives his van from public toilet to public toilet, where he takes remarkable care in his work. He uses a small mirror to see the underside of a toilet bowl.
How can you put so much effort into work like this? says Takashi (Tokio Emoto), Hirayama's younger and less scrupulous colleague.
Hirayama's days are strictly routine but lively and varied. As he crosses Tokyo's elevated highways, he selects a cassette from a holder above the sun visor. Patti Smith, Lou Reed, the Kinks, the Animals and Nina Simone play while he rides. Usually, Hirayama, analog through and through, rides against the grain.
He loves trees and every day during his lunch break he takes a photo of the branches above him, bathed in light. With the care of a surgeon, he plucks a tiny seedling, places it in a small paper bag and adds it to his nursery at home. At night he reads Faulkner.
Eventually, a niece (Arisa Nakano) arrives, followed by Hirayama's ex-sister (Yumi Aso). But Wenders' film, nominated for best international film at the Oscars and opening in theaters Wednesday, is largely stripped of plot or exposition. Instead, we are invited to meditate on Hirayama's serene, monastic existence to admire the joy he finds in the everyday and the attention he gives to the things he cares about.
Is he fleeing the world or is he under its influence? Wenders, who co-wrote the film with Takuma Takasaki, is a longtime admirer of Japan; in his 1985 documentary Tokyo-Ga, “Wenders traveled to Japan to pay tribute to the great filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu. Much in Perfect Days,” filmed in a square academic format, radiates a similar spirit of minimalist wisdom.
This is all to the credit of Yakusho, the great Japanese actor, whose soul fills the empty spaces of Perfect Days. It may sound like an arthouse endeavor, but anyone can relate to Wenders' film. My 8-year-old daughter accompanied me on my second shift; If she followed the film from start to finish, I think it's because Yakusho's Hirayama is a character to love.
Wenders was first attracted to the project by Tokyo's stunning public toilets, which are light years ahead of more artful designs than can be found in most American cities. In this sense, they are a symbol of civic good. The same goes for Hirayama, who, in his life and work, in plant life and tapes, fully encapsulates the definition of guardian.
Perfect Days, a Neon release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for some language, partial nudity and smoking. Duration: 123 minutes. Four stars out of four.
Follow AP writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
