The creation of the Bollywood campaign





Hyundai India has marked its presence as a dominant force in the Indian automobile industry with the Hyundai CRETA. For the launch of the new Hyundai CRETA 2024, a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign was meticulously planned and executed, aiming for a blockbuster impact befitting its status in the automotive landscape. When interacting with Adgully, Virat Khullar, Assistant Vice President and Vertical Head, Marketing, HMIL, takes a look at the core idea and ideation behind their successful launch Creta; Sale of Creta and much more… Given the CRETA's nickname as the 'King of SUVs' and 'Bullet SUV', the campaign adopted the apt theme of 'Bollywood blockbuster'. To increase the impact, Hyundai has chosen the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as one of the faces of the campaign. Deepika Padukone, another Bollywood icon, was also introduced to add an extra layer of star power. Khullar revealed, “When we talk about early 2023, we have started working on the Creta launch. Creta is Hyundai's number one model, accounting for over 20% of our sales. Whenever we talk about Crete, we must do our best. The one-line brief was: “Let’s launch it like a blockbuster.” » For the creative and digital aspects, Hyundai collaborated with Inocean India, their globally syndicated agency. The media side was taken care of by the Havas group, focusing on the Indian market. The directing collaboration involved Siddharth Anand, adding an additional layer of expertise to the project. Khullar highlighted Creta's blockbuster status for Hyundai, having sold over 9 lakh units. The challenge was to create a lasting impact within a tight deadline of 15 days before the launch. The strategy was to release teasers without revealing the brand name, creating anticipation similar to that of a movie launch. “During the campaign period, which was approximately 15 days, and during the period leading up to the campaign, we saw a five-fold increase in visits to our website. We have already received over 50,000 bookings for the Creta,” Khullar highlighted, demonstrating the success of their approach. The teasers, strategically distributed without the brand name, aimed to generate buzz and curiosity among the public. The success of the campaign is reflected in the significant increase in website visits and the impressive number of bookings ahead of launch. Watch Virat Khullar's full interview below:

