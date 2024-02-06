World War II veteran in Minnesota hangs out with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg





Jim Rasmussen rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at the premiere of “Masters of the Air.”

LOS ANGELES Jim Rasmussen might have considered that accomplishment enough to reach his 100th birthday. But that was before he was invited to hang out with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. That's me, Rasmussen said, showing a photo with Hanks. Last month, the World War II veteran walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Masters of the Air,” a nine-part series now streaming on Apple TV+. “Masters of the Air,” based on the book of the same name, was written by “Band of Brothers” author Donald L. Miller. The film depicts the tragedies and triumphs of the 100th Bombardment Group, which earned the nickname “the Bloody 100th” due to the appallingly high casualty rate during its aerial bombing mission over Nazi-controlled Europe .

According to the 100th Bomb Group Foundation, more than three of the group's four original aviators were casualties of war. The survival rate had improved by the time Rasmussen, who rose to the rank of lieutenant, arrived in Europe in 1943. But the navigator of his crew of 10 B-17 bombers was still acutely aware of the risks. We have always faced criticism, says Rasmussen. The one that really scared me (was) a mission to Berlin. The plane right next to us kind of exploded and ended up like a big ball of fire, and so on, and it just came out of formation. Rasmussen, accompanied by his son, was one of four veterans of the 100th Bomb Group sent to Los Angeles for the premiere.

During the event, Rasmussen chatted with Steven Spielberg, who co-produced “Masters of the Air” with Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Rasmussen also had a conversation with Austin Butler, who rose to fame when he was cast in “Elvis” in 2022. Butler has a starring role in “Masters of the Air.” Rasmussen notes that he was surrounded by 20- and 21-year-olds who were part of his B-17 crew. He said he was curious to ask Butler: How old are you? » And he replied: “I'm 32 years old.

Before the show's first episode, Hanks introduced Rasmussen and the three other veterans by name and invited them to stand up and be recognized. Give them a few seconds to get up,” he said. “They're not as young as they used to be. Rasmussen said, laughing. It turns out that the honors for Rasmussen were not returned. Two weeks later, he received a standing ovation at a birthday celebration back home, hosted by the 8th Air Force Historical Society.

Rasmussen's recent brush with fame was always the No. 1 topic. Nicole Newmann, Rasmussen's granddaughter, was thrilled to see her grandfather pose in photos with Hollywood royalty. I showed a few people my work, it's my grandfather, she said. And it was really funny, because they were like, “Is that Tom Hanks? And I said: Yes, it is. Despite all the attention, Rasmussen doesn't consider himself a hero, noting that thousands of other young men have also put themselves in harm's way.

But he recognizes the milestone of his 100th birthday. "It's one of those things I never thought I'd do," he said. Normally when you celebrate something on the 100th anniversary, it's a memorial.

