Visit of American pornographic actors to Iran provokes strong reactions from activists





An American porn actress was charged Monday with promoting propaganda in favor of the Iranian government after boasting on social media about a trip to the Islamic Republic from where she posted photos on sites including the US embassy closed. Iranian authorities denied being behind Whitney Wright's visit, saying she had obtained a visa like any other foreign citizen and that they were unaware of her lewd profession. Posts from Wright, known for her outspoken criticism of Iran's archenemy Israel, particularly angered Iranian exiles as she was shown carefully observing the strict Islamic dress code for women following the 2022 nationwide protests against compulsory hijab.

These protests erupted after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, who had been arrested for allegedly flouting clothing rules. American porn star Whitney Wright is in Iran, my home country, where women are killed simply for showing their hair and being true to themselves, prominent US-based Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad wrote on United States, claiming that Wright had been completely covered up in the images. . Iranian women do not want to obey a discriminatory law, she added. At the US Embassy, ​​which was closed following the breakdown of US-Iran diplomatic relations following the taking of its staff hostage by radical Islamists in 1979-1981, Wright posed next to a flagpole American torn to the ground. She was dressed in a long wraparound scarf, pantsuit and long coat well within the dress code and far from the usual skimpy clothing favored by her million Instagram followers. Whitney Wright, an American porn star, was invited to Tehran to promote the Islamic Republic, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, an association of Iranian women based in France, Association Femme Azadi. They stop at nothing. Iran announces start of construction of new nuclear reactor In Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani denied any knowledge of his trip, but stressed that despite political tensions, Americans were not prohibited from traveling to Iran. A source told Tasnim news agency that Wright had not been invited by any organization in Iran and that the visa system was unaware of the nature of her immoral and obscene occupation. Wright responded to criticism of his images from his trip which now appear to have been deleted by asking: Posting photos from my trip to Iran now means I'm pushing Iranian propaganda? The entrance to the former American Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP I am simply sharing what I have seen inside and out. Iranian reports made it clear that she had already left Iran, but it was unclear how long she had stayed there. She appears to have toured the region, also posting images from Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco. This isn't the first time a porn star has raised eyebrows during a visit to Iran: in 2016, British adult entertainment actress Candy Charms visited the country for cosmetic surgery of the nose. Asked about Wright's visit, the US State Department said it had warned Americans to avoid travel to Iran and to exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detention. Americans and those with ties to the West can find themselves detained and convicted in secret trials and then used as bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a leading source of instability in the Middle East region since 1979, the State Department said. If Iran truly cared about peace and stability in the Middle East region or the well-being of its people, it would stop supporting terrorist organizations.

