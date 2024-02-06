A recent Counter Strike 2 tournament, Blast Premier World Finalwon a grand prize of $500,000.

Explore The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 stores participate The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 stores participate

It may seem strange that people can win tens of thousands of dollars just by playing a video game. However, the esports scene shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, many large companies sponsor teams and major universities are now starting to focus on esports as an important part of their student recreation programs.

I spent time with the Wright State University esports team, interviewing leaders and longtime members to learn more about this popular team and its history.

It now meets in one large space, but I'm told the team was originally in a small room under a staircase, tucked in a corner of campus. The team now has a large facility right in the center of the Student Union Building, with several game rooms and a large lounge area. This installation seemed to illustrate the college's changing attitude toward the team.

The university saw our [member] the numbers are like, okay, we want you to like the Wright State front, said longtime team member Abner Conyers, who handles public relations and outreach. Conyers is referring to the size of the groups. Discord server, a popular social media platform where users can join groups on topics that interest them. It has more than 600 students.

This does not mean that 600 students participate in the tournaments, but it speaks to the popularity of the group.

To better understand why Wright State students were drawn to this group, I spoke to several other members. One trend I quickly began to notice is that many members of the group are long-time gamers who were exposed to the medium through family members or friends from a young age. Almost all the members I interviewed had this experience and passion for games.

“I knew that if I was going to go to college, I had to go somewhere that had video games or e-sports,” Vice President Evan Man said.

Having such a large number of members means it's necessary to have a ton of games and teams that prospects can join. The club actually allows students to create their own team, as long as they follow certain guidelines.

If you want to field a team, you have to have a full roster, said club president Courtney Carpenter. So for Apex Legends, for example, you need three people, and we would prefer that you also have a submarine. Just like that, if it was a really important tournament, you'd have a replacement.

Of course, other games have teams of five or four people, so the settings change with the game. The club offers a variety of games, from Call of Duty to Overwatch to Counter Strike and much more. Many of these games are team-based first-person shooters, so the players all use guns and other weapons to kill and complete their objectives.

Each of these games features multiple teams of players all competing against other colleges and groups.

Many of these teams have sponsors. Companies such as JP Morgan Chase will support these teams, ensuring they have the proper equipment and means to perform well in tournaments and skirmishes.

While the college can be supportive, public awareness and awareness of esports remains an issue. I asked members how their families reacted when they talked about the esports club.

They don't really understand it, said Luke Buell, the club's treasurer. None of my family are really into gaming like my parents, but they are supportive.

Many club members believe that this will eventually change and esports will gain popularity in the future.

I had a very pleasant experience with the Wright State esports club. Everyone was incredibly nice and their passion for the game was always visible.

For those interested in following the groups' events, visit Wright States website or follow him on Instagram.