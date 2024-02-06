Conestoga president says college is not a 'bad actor' in industry





In response to the impending federal cap on international students, John Tibbits says the decision should have been made gradually and after consultation.

A letter from Conestoga College President John Tibbits, distributed to college staff on Feb. 2 and posted today on Conestoga's website, addresses the federal government's cap on the number of international students and says reputation of Canada as a destination for post-secondary education is under threat. Last month, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a two-year national cap on international students starting in September. The cap aims to reduce international student permits across Canada by 35 percent overall to about 360,000 and will have an even greater impact in Ontario where it is expected to reduce permits by about 50 percent. Conestoga College admitted nearly 30,000 international students last year alone. In an initial response to the federal government's announcement, Conestoga released a statement expressing concern that the time frame is too short to engage in the type of meaningful consultation it needs and that the abrupt change has caused a “great uncertainty” within the school, because fall 2024 recruitment is already well underway. In his letter, Tibbits says the full impact of the federal government's cap on international students remains unknown, “but we can say with certainty that we have been unfairly lumped in with what the government and other critics call the “bad actors in the sector”. '” “We agree that changes need to be made, particularly with regard to private colleges, but the federal government's decision should have been gradual and taken in consultation,” he wrote. “Instead, Canada's reputation as a destination for post-secondary education is under threat. The recent changes are not helpful for students trying to apply to Canada and contribute to our economy, and they will impact employers trying to hire qualified personnel. “We also received questions regarding the provincial government's announcement on January 26 introducing new measures to protect students. Conestoga will support these measures. We already meet housing needs, we already provide student support and we already offer quality programs. Immediately following last month's federal announcement, the province said it would impose its own restrictions on colleges and universities with large international student populations. The changes include reviewing the programs postsecondary schools offer to international students, ensuring programs meet labor market needs, and placing a moratorium on new partnerships between public and private colleges until monitoring mechanisms are strengthened. New measures will also require all colleges and universities to guarantee housing options for incoming international students. In response, Tibbits said national tuition fees were reduced by 10 per cent by the province four years ago and have been frozen since. “Ontario’s tuition fees are now among the lowest in Canada and infrastructure funding is not available. It would be nearly impossible to effectively manage the college with tuition and national subsidies to meet employers' needs for skilled labor, especially in a region that is growing economically. » Tibbits said Conestoga also never outsourced its academic programs to private colleges as others have done, and instead “we took financial risks ourselves by investing our income in our own communities.” Overall, Conestoga graduates contribute approximately $6.2 billion to Ontario's economy each year, Tibbits says in the letter. Read the full letter HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cambridgetoday.ca/local-news/conestoga-president-says-college-is-not-a-bad-actor-in-sector-8212464 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos