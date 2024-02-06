Historic storm sends debris across Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, leaves 1.1 million people without power

LOS ANGELES (AP) A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain on parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and rocks down slopes dotted with multimillion-dollar homes as people living in Homeless encampments in many parts of the city were rushing for shelter. security.

More than a million people statewide were without power.

The storm was the second powered by an atmospheric river to hit the state in a span of days.

About 2.5 million people in the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash flood warning. Up to 9 inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called flash flooding and the threat of mudslides a “particularly dangerous situation.”

Crews were already rescuing people from rushing water in various parts of Southern California, including two homeless people who were evacuated Monday from a small island in the Santa Ana River in San Bernardino, about 55 miles away. 51 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. authorities said.

Gushing rivers carried mud, rocks and household items downhill as floodwaters swept through Studio City, an area in the rear of the Hollywood Hills.

Sixteen Studio City residents were evacuated and two homes were damaged, city officials said.

“It looks like a river that’s been there for years,” said Keki Mingus, whose neighbors’ homes were damaged. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 1,000 firefighters were dealing with 49 debris flows, 130 reports of flooding, a half-dozen structure fires and several rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles.

Drake Livingston, who lives in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, was watching a movie around midnight when a friend alerted him to flooding.

“We looked outside and there's a foot of running water, and it's starting to seep through the doors,” Livingston said.

Livingston rushed to save some belongings, but ultimately had to retreat to a neighbor's house. By morning, Livingston's car was submerged in several meters of mud.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid driving, warning of fallen trees and power lines on flooded roads.

More than 10 inches of rain fell in the Santa Monica Mountains. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said hazards will continue to be a threat in areas around recent wildfire scars, noting that rain is expected to continue through Tuesday.

A record 4.1 inches (10.41 centimeters) of rain fell in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, making it the 10th wettest day on record, the National Weather Service said. That's more rain than the region usually receives for the entire month.

That didn't stop the Grammy Awards from going ahead as planned Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena downtown.

The weather service predicts up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of precipitation over southern California's coastal areas and valleys, with 14 inches (35 centimeters) possible in the foothills and mountains over the next two days.

Commuters waded through several inches of floodwater Monday morning as they rushed to catch trains at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

The weekend storm flooded streets and brought down trees and power lines across the San Francisco Bay Area, while the weather service issued a rare “hurricane-force wind warning” for the coast central. Several people had to be rescued from rising waters, including those in cars and others living in homeless encampments.

In Yuba City, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, police said they were investigating the death of a man found under a large redwood tree in his backyard Sunday evening. A neighbor heard the tree fall and it's possible the man was using a ladder to try to free the redwood when he was killed, police said on Facebook.

In Southern California, off the coast of Long Beach, 19 people were rescued Sunday after the 40-foot sailboat they were traveling in lost its mast, said Brian Fisk, a firefighter and paramedic with the Long Beach Fire Department.

Another vessel heard the distress call on marine radio and helped rescue eight people while 11 of them were able to reach the rocky breakwater near Alamitos Bay where they were rescued by rescuers. lifeguards, he said. One person was treated for their injuries.

“They sailed in high winds and stormy conditions,” Fisk said. “They are very lucky.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most southern California coastal counties and said emergency resources were ready, while emergency shelters were open.

Most Los Angeles public schools were open, although other districts canceled classes.

Heavy snow was falling across the Sierra Nevada and motorists were urged to avoid mountain roads.

Much of the state was still drying out from the first river-fueled atmospheric storm that blew through last week. Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and can produce torrential amounts of rain as they move over land.

The two atmospheric rivers were called the “Pineapple Express” because they originated near Hawaii.

Since last winter, 46 atmospheric rivers have made landfall on the U.S. West Coast, pulling the state out of a years-long drought, according to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Nine were classified as strong, two as extreme and one as exceptional.

