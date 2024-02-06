Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment forms joint venture with Swirl Films to relaunch FrightPIX as a streaming channel | Business

Connect with us

COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 5, 2024–

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced a joint venture with Swirl Films to relaunch ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service FrightPIX as a streaming television channel free ad-supported (FAST) and YouTube channel. , and offers it via other connected platforms. The home for scary creature features, zombies, thrillers and crime films, FrightPIX offers viewers a curated selection of programming that will ensure audiences will feel the need to check under the bed before sleeping at night.

Under the terms of the deal, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will provide content from its Screen Media Ventures division, including hard-to-find horror films. Swirl Films will bring deep knowledge of the independent film space, produce exclusive and original content for FrightPIX and manage the channel itself. This follows the recently announced Fuel TV joint venture and is the next in line of joint venture agreements. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment plans for 2024 to generate additional revenue for existing properties it owns and operates using third-party expertise.

We are excited to work with Eric and his team at Swirl Films on this joint venture,” said Elana Sofko, Chief Strategy Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Scary content is one of the most popular genres among streaming audiences, rarely available to advertisers, and we believe this new joint venture will allow us to fully realize the potential of our catalog and the FrightPIX brand. This, combined with the exclusive original titles, will make it a must-visit destination for fans of horror, thriller and true crime.

As a consistent producer of exciting content for networks, collaborating with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment on FrightPIX and having our own platform is a dream! said Eric Tomosunas, CEO of Swirl Films/FrightPIX LLC. FrightPIX allows us to continue to expand our content offerings and gives us the unique advantage of leveraging our ability to produce quality content at lower prices for our platform.

About Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) delivers premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the United States, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. Additionally, the Company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), a video transaction service on demand (TVOD), and a network of kiosks across the United States for DVD and Blu-ray rental. In order to offer original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes films and television series through its subsidiaries Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet foods under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

About Swirling Films

Swirl Films was founded in 2001 with Eric Tomosuna's ambitious vision: to create an independent, diverse media company to create quality content and deliver experiences to a global audience. Swirl Films' independent approach has propelled the company's physical production services in live-action feature films, episodic television, unscripted series and event programming into development and sales now of original content and operating as a fully functional studio.

Forward-looking statements and available information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, as well as management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds and access to financing sources, cash flows, revenues, net profit, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes , ability to obtain and maintain market acceptance of our content streaming services and other content offerings, ability to recruit and retain executives, key employees or directors, ability to protect our intellectual property, ability to complete and integrate future strategic acquisitions into our existing operations, ability to manage growth, ability to pay dividends and our debts, as well as evolving regulatory or other operational risks, and the risks presented by evolving general market conditions impacting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. as amended. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Related Topics: