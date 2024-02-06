Ian Lavender, actor best known for playing Private Pike in Dads Army Obituary





Along with two other well-known TV faces, Lavender formed theater production company MSL with The Fenn Street Gang's Malcolm McFee and Emmerdale Farm's Ian Sharrock. McFee and Lavender organized a party play performing Theres a One-Eyed Yellow Idol to the North of Kathmandu, which they did to loud applause at charity events. Lavender also performed a one-man show, Dont Tell Him, Pike at the Edinburgh Festival in which he recalled memories and answered questions about Dad's Army. Lavender returned to prime time television in 2001 as Derek Harkinson, Pauline Fowlers' gay friend in EastEnders, a role he played until 2005, returning briefly in 2016 to appear with the Walford Players in their Christmas show. That year, he also contributed a role as a crossing guard in a new film version of Dads Army. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer while preparing to perform in a play in Manchester in 1993 and survived a mild heart attack in 2004. His first marriage to actress Suzanne Kerchiss was dissolved; they had two sons. He then married actress Michele (Miki) Hardy. Ian Lavender, born February 16, 1946, died February 2, 2024 David Croft, who died in 2011, wrote: My wife, Ann, first spotted Ian performing at the Bristol Vic and brought him into her agency. I saw him on TV in Flowers At My Feet with Jane Hylton in which he gave a charming and sensitive performance. He was quickly persuaded to join the cast of a new television comedy. His first days filming on Dads Army provided a glimpse of what was to come. He quickly realized that he was in danger of being overwhelmed by the team of older, experienced actors around him. He therefore hastened to acquire the long scarf and the uniform cap worn straight and pulled down to the ears. Pike, the Mothers Boy, began to emerge. A great friendship was born between Ian and the oldest member of the cast, John Laurie (Private Frazer). Ian reveled in John's wicked sense of humor and a great rivalry arose between them over who would be the first to complete the Times crossword. Arthur Lowe loved working with Ian and keen observers of the program can see a joyous conjuring trick that they frequently performed together. Arthur would fall off a chair or ladder or trip while getting into Jones' van. Ian would be there to catch him, and during the chaos that would ensue, Ian would fix the hat and Arthur would fix the glasses. Arthur then emerged from the fray, his hat askew and his glasses askew. After the laughter reached its peak, Arthur scornfully said Stupid boy! and Ian would look deeply hurt. Renewed laughter.

