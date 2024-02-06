Gowanda's Hollywood Theater hopes to receive funding from NY Forward





GOWANDA, NY The Village of Gowanda recently received $4.5 million through NY Forward. The New York State governor's office said the award would go toward a downtown renaissance and that several projects were proposed. One of these proposed projects is the restoration of the historic Hollywood Theater. It stands among the vacant buildings on the village's main street, and board president Mark Burr hopes to restore the theater to its former glory. “It allows us to regrow and repopulate our downtown,” Burr said. Burr hopes to restore an original Wurlitzer organ and update the lighting and pulley system. Yet the most important task Burr wants to undertake is renovating the nearby bank into locker rooms and a restaurant. “It will improve our abilities to put on shows, and I believe it will increase the number of people who want to come here and have a great meal and have a great night on the town, so to speak,” Burr said. Renovations and improvements could help bring Western New Yorkers to the Erie and Cattaraugus county lines for shows and theater. “Being a part of it and guiding the train in trying to repair it and reuse it is exciting. The board is very excited about it. It means a lot to all of us, and I think it means a lot to our community to the future,” Burr said. Gowanda Mayor David Smith says the village has made significant progress in revitalizing the waterfront in recent years, but there is still more to do. We also recognize that there is still much to be done to make our city center more welcoming to visitors and stimulate the local economy. We also understand our responsibility to improve our village for those of us who live here every day. We can't wait to begin working with the New York Department of State's designated consultant to prioritize our needs, gather community feedback, and make decisions that achieve our short- and long-term revitalization goals! Burr tells me the board will hear from the village on its decision regarding NY Forward funding in eight months.

