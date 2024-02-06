Taylor Swift hailed a quintessential artist by Travis' brother Kelce | Entertainment

Taylor Swift has been hailed as a quintessential entertainer by her NFL star brother Travis Kelce.
Jason Kelce, 36, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and hosts the New Heights podcast with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, 34, praised the record-breaking Grammy winner, also aged 34, lashing out at critics for saying Taylor attracted too much attention when she showed up at NFL games to support Travis.
He told local Cincinnati TV station WCPO 9: “She's a global star, she's the ultimate artist in the world right now, a singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an incredible role model. for young women around the world.
I think the NFL would probably be stupid not to show it and not be a role model for all young girls.
Jason added that NFL brass wouldn't show Taylor as much on TV if people didn't want to see her, saying: The attention is there because the audience wants to see her.
If people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't show it.
Taylor has reportedly generated $330 million for the NFL and given the sport its highest number of female viewers in a long time since she began her relationship with Travis by showing up to one of his games in September 2023.
Taylor also made history at Sunday's (04.02.24) Grammys by winning her fourth Best Album award at the ceremony.
But NFL fans and celebrities have criticized the attention she receives when covering NFL games she attends.
In October, Kelly Clarkson, 41, said on her talk show that it wasn't hilarious that Taylor's romance with Travis was literally taking over the NFL for people who love watching sports now.
She added: It's like you're watching Housewives while you're watching.
Comic Jo Koy, 52, also joked about the number of times Taylor appears on screen during NFL games while hosting the 2024 Golden Globes in January while Taylor sat in the audience.
