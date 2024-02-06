Steven Tyler reprimanded by daughter Mia for violating speaking ban | Entertainment

Steven Tyler is regularly reprimanded by his daughter Mia for breaking her ban on speaking.
The Aerosmith frontman, 75, was put on vocal rest by doctors after fracturing his larynx last year – an injury which forced the band to postpone a number of their 'Peace Out' concerts: The Farewell Tour” – but Mia Tyler admitted her father often needs reminding that he's not supposed to talk.
Mia told PEOPLE: “He's not supposed to talk sometimes, so I literally have to yell at him and say, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, let's just text.' can't shut him up – he can't shut that mouth.
Steven added to the outlet: “My throat is better, but it's on the mend.”
Aerosmith's tour ended in September after just three shows when frontman Tyler injured his throat during a concert in New York, leaving him struggling to sing.
He was then placed on vocal rest and diagnosed with a fractured larynx, with the band putting the remainder of the tour on ice until he was better.
Steven previously announced the news to fans in a statement posted to Instagram, which explained: “I am heartbroken to say that I have been given strict orders from doctors not to sing for the next thirty days.
“I suffered damage to my vocal cords during the Saturday show, which resulted in some bleeding. We have to reschedule a few dates so we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
Affected shows include stops in Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, Washington, DC, Toronto, Canada, Raleigh, North Carolina and Cleveland, Ohio. They have all been pushed back to later in 2024.
In November, Steven updated fans by revealing he was in the studio working on remixes. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Throat is healing… but my ears still work! So in the meantime… it's studio time. I'm starting to remix Aerosmith.”
