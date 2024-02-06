Meet the richest man in Bollywood, who once made and sold toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is…





Veteran Bollywood stars have a lot of money, among which the names of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are at the top, but the producer of the film 'Sam Bahadur' is much richer than them.

Superstars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn today charge over Rs 100 crore for a film, but their net worth is not more than that of Shah Rukh Khan, who is among the richest personalities in Bollywood, but he there is a person much richer than him. This man has produced dozens of films, including Vicky Kaushal's recent film, 'Sam Bahadur'. In its early days, it also made toothbrushes. One of his decisions made him the richest person in Bollywood, whose net worth is said to be Rs 12,800 crore today. Veteran Bollywood stars have a lot of money, among which the names of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are at the top, but the producer of the film 'Sam Bahadur' is much richer than them. We are talking about Ronnie Screwvala, who explored all the business possibilities inherent in the Indian film industry. Ronnie Screwvala started his career as an entrepreneur. He first started a toothbrush manufacturing company. In 1981, he entered the world of entertainment. When in India there was only Doordarshan in the name of entertainment, Ronnie Screwvala launched cable television, which changed the world of cinema forever. Ronnie Screwvala founded UTV Software Communication in 1990, which later grew into a large company also including movie studios and game studios. Disney had a major stake in UTV, which it sold for $1.4 billion in 2012. Ronnie Screwvala later started a company called RSVP, which produces his own scripts and screenplays, and produces films and shows in partnership with directors. Additionally, along with his wife Zarina, he helps people in Indian villages escape poverty through their organization “The Swadesh Foundation”. Ronnie Screwvala made a place in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people in 2009. According to media reports, he is the richest person in Bollywood, whose net worth is Rs 12,800 crore. READ | Meet a child star who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes and clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

