10 Movies Starring Bi Hollywood Icon Montgomery Clift
Montgomery Clift was one of the most beloved and handsome film actors of the mid-20th century. He was also openly bisexual, which could not be acknowledged in the press at the time, but in his social circles he was open about his relationships with both men and women. A picture emerged of him as depressed, self-destructive and tortured about his sexuality, but a documentary released by his nephew in 2018, Do Montgomery Clift, disagrees with this. He had a brooding side, sure, and sometimes indulged in binge drinking and drugs, but he also had a fun side and was comfortable with his sexual orientation, according to the documentary.
What's not in dispute is Clift's genius as an actor. He started on Broadway as a teenager, then moved into film in 1948, when he was in his 20s. He did not build up a huge filmography, as he was extremely picky about the roles he took on, and he died young in 1966, at age 45. But his talent was undeniable and his performances almost always excellent. He brought seriousness, sensitivity and an appealing vulnerability to his portraits.
An aside, before presenting our film recommendations: gay actor Craig Chester, pillar of the new queer cinema of the 1990s, claims to have been haunted by the ghost of Clift. He spoke about the haunting of public radio programs, which you can listen to here and here.
Now, scroll through Clifts' 10 best movies, in chronological order.
Red River (1948)
Clift is not particularly associated with westerns, but he made his screen debut in one, Red River. This is a good film, made by esteemed director Howard Hawks. Clift is Matt Garth, who rebels against his tyrannical adoptive father, Tom Dunson (John Wayne), during a cattle drive. It features some great performances and plenty of great views, and don't miss the homoerotic scene in which Clift and John Ireland compare gun barrels. This sequence was highlighted in The celluloid closet.
The Heiress (1949)
The heiress is a superb film, featuring another tyrannical father this time, Dr. Austin Sloper, played by Ralph Richardson. He is the father of Catherine, the simple and naive heiress to the title (as Olivia de Havilland was never beautiful), and he disapproves of her relationship with Clifts Morris Townsend, because he suspects that Morris is only after his money. It is a great drama of complicated and often manipulative characters, set in 19th17th century New York. Ruth and Augustus Goetz wrote the screenplay, based on their Broadway play, which they adapted from Henry James' novel. Washington Square. William Wyler directed the film, and de Havilland won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Catherine.
A place in the sun
Monty Clift. Elizabeth Taylor. Almost too much beauty for the screen to contain. A place in the sun is a poignant drama based on the novel by Theodore Dreisers An American tragedy, starring Clift as factory worker George Eastman, who aspires to a higher social echelon and is infatuated with wealthy student Angela Vickers (Taylor), but finds his ambitions frustrated by his girlfriend's pregnancy. factory, Alice Tripp (Shelley Winters). The film earned Clift an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, while director George Stevens and screenwriters Michael Wilson and Harry Brown won Academy Awards.
I confess (1953)
I admit was Clift's only film for Alfred Hitchcock. It's not one of Hitchcock's best, but an even lesser Hitchcock is worth seeing. Set in Quebec City and shot primarily on location, the film stars Clift as Father Michael Logan, a Catholic priest who hears the confession of a murderer and finds himself faced with a moral dilemma as to translate the man in court would violate the sanctity of the confessional. Karl Malden is present as a police detective and Anne Baxter as a woman who had a relationship with Michael before he took his vows and is still in love with him.
From Here to Eternity (1953)
From here to eternity was one of the biggest films of 1953, winning eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Clift was nominated for Best Actor and didn't win, but his portrayal of Private Robert E. Lee Prewitt is excellent nonetheless. The film, adapted from the novel by James Jones, follows Prewitt and other soldiers stationed at a military base in Hawaii just before Pearl Harbor, as well as the women in their lives. Prewitt is principled and stubborn; he is a talented boxer, and is told that he can only hope to advance if he joins the rank-and-file boxing team, but he refuses because he has already blinded a man in the ring. He retains his position despite severe harassment and in the meantime romances with nightclub hostess Lorene (Donna Reed), who was a sex worker in the novel. The star-studded cast also includes Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr and Frank Sinatra, and yes, there's that famous scene of Lancaster and Kerr kissing on a beach as the waves wash over them. Screenwriter Daniel Taradash's adaptation of the novel toned down the sex and the suggestion that the military was corrupt, but the film, directed by Fred Zinnemann, was still considered quite sensational for its time. Another ghost story from Clift: He was said to practice bugling, another Prewitt skill, in a room at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and you can hear the sound of a ghostly bugle there.
Raintree County (1957)
Many critics have judged Raintree County a failure, an unsuccessful attempt to surpass oneself Gone with the wind as a Civil War saga, but many fans love it, including this writer. The film is based on the only novel by Ross Lockridge Jr., who died by suicide at age 33. Clift is John Shawnessy, an Indiana abolitionist who marries and tries to cope with Southern belle Susanna Drake (Clift's great friend Elizabeth Taylor). mental illness; he also still loves his hometown sweetheart, Nell Gaither (Eva Marie Saint). The film follows them until the end of the war and features supporting performances from Nigel Patrick, Lee Marvin and Rod Taylor. One night during filming, Clift attended a dinner party at Taylor's house and got into a serious car accident while running away, which caused a lot of damage to his handsome face. Once recovered, his appearance was a little rougher, less delicate, but he was still a very handsome man.
Lonely Hearts (1958)
Lonely hearts, adapted from Nathanael West's novel about depression Miss Lonely Hearts, has Clift as newspaper advice columnist Adam White, deeply affected by the sad letters he receives. One of his pen pals, Fay Doyle (Academy Award nominee Maureen Stapleton), makes romantic advances at him in person, while he has a sweet and serious girlfriend in Justy, played by Dolores Hart, a promising young actress who left Hollywood to become a nun. Supporting are the ever-reliable Robert Ryan as the tough editor, and the great Myrna Loy as the hapless wife, who befriends Adam.
Suddenly Last Summer (1959)
Suddenly last summer is based on a play by Tennessee Williams and contains all the gothic drama associated with his work. Elizabeth Taylor, in her third team-up with Clift, is Catherine Holly, a young woman who, while recovering from rape, was sent abroad with her now-deceased cousin Sebastian. Spoiler alert: he turned out to be a pedophile who was using it to lure young boys. She suffered from depression and now she is in a psychiatric hospital. Sebastian's mother, Violet Venable (Katharine Hepburn), who the eccentric doesn't begin to describe, wants Catherine lobotomized to prevent the truth about her son from being revealed. But Catherine finds a sympathizer in Dr. Cukrowicz of Clifts. Gore Vidal adapted Williams' play for the screen and Joseph L. Mankiewicz directed it. The behind-the-scenes drama almost matched that of the film: it was reported that Clift had many difficulties while filming the film, he drank heavily, for one thing, and Hepburn believed he was badly mistreated by Mankiewicz. She allegedly spat in the directors' faces at the end of filming.
The Margins (1961)
The modern western The marginalized was Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable's final film, and Clift would only make three films after that. Written by Arthur Miller, Monroe's then-husband, and directed by John Huston, Monroe plays Roslyn, a recent divorcee who wonders what the rest of her life has in store for her; Gable, Clift and Eli Wallach as the men who are attracted to her; and the always watchable Thelma Ritter as Roslyn's landlady and friend. The men are also on a mission to capture wild mustangs. The film has an elegiac quality that is only enhanced by knowledge of the fates of its stars.
Nuremberg Trials (1961)
Judgment at Nuremberg is a high-profile treatment of the post-World War II Nazi war crimes trials, directed by Stanley Kramer, well known for his socially engaged films. Clift gives a highly praised performance as a mentally disabled man who was forcibly sterilized by the regime and tells his story on the witness stand; he received his fourth and final Academy Award nomination for this role. The cast also includes Spencer Tracy as a judge; Richard Widmark and Maximilian Schell as prosecutor and defense attorney, respectively; and Burt Lancaster, Judy Garland and Marlene Dietrich.
